Yogi Adopts Zero Tolerance On Waqf, Compares Them To Mafia

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a zero-tolerance policy against the Waqf Board, accusing it of unlawfully claiming ownership of lands, including properties vital to the state’s iconic Maha Kumbh Mela. Speaking in his first major interview ahead of the Mahakumbh with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Yogi issued a stern warning that his government would not hesitate to reclaim any land wrongfully occupied by the Waqf Board.

“Every inch of our land, which has been claimed under the name of Waqf ownership, will be reclaimed,” Yogi said.

He went on to explain that the reclaimed land would not be used for commercial purposes but for the welfare of the state's marginalized communities. “We will use this land to build houses, hospitals, and educational institutions for the poor,” he added.

Yogi Accuses Waqf Board of Mafia-like Behavior

The UP CM further questioned the Waqf board’s legitimacy: “I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?”

Yogi brands Opposition’s stand as that of ‘Danavs & Asurs’

The UP CM also launched an attack on the Opposition terming them as ‘danav’ for playing divisive politics and further said that those who are dining in foreign plates, are tarnishing the government's image; the BJP leader also said that those who call themselves ‘accidental’, cannot be called Hindu. Yogi Adityanath also spoke about how several leaders of the Opposition do not have the morals to visit the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath also accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of misusing the name of socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia for “political gains” while ignoring his core teachings. He said, “They do politics in the name of Lohia ji, but have they ever read him? Lohia ji said if one wants to understand India, they must focus on two things. First, true socialism stays away from greed for wealth and progeny. You can see their (SP’s) example on this matter. Second, he said to understand India, one must study Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar. If they had read Lohia ji, they would have been saved from communal appeasement and could guide the next generation toward something meaningful.”

