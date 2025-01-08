Yogi Schools Akhilesh Yadav, Says ‘SP Does Not Understand True Meaning Of Socialism’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of misusing the name of socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia for “political gains” while ignoring his core teachings.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during Republic Bharat's Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan, Yogi Adityanath said, “They do politics in the name of Lohia ji, but have they ever read him? Lohia ji said if one wants to understand India, they must focus on two things. First, true socialism stays away from greed for wealth and progeny. You can see their (SP’s) example on this matter. Second, he said to understand India, one must study Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar. If they had read Lohia ji, they would have been saved from communal appeasement and could guide the next generation toward something meaningful.”

Adityanath added, “What can you expect from these leaders. They have distorted the essence of socialism into self-serving agendas.”

‘Batenge toh Katenge’: UP CM Calls For Hindu Unity

During his conversation at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called for Hindu unity and National Unity which is a shared essence, reiterating the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh symbolises that there are no divisions in the society, it doesn't differentiate on the basis of caste and region.

‘Waqf Board or the Board of Mafias?'

Further, CM Yogi Adityanath also questioned the ‘Waqf Board’, asking whether it is the Waqf Board or the ‘Board of Mafias' and assured that the government will acquire every inch of its land. At the Mahasammelan, UP CM said that the Kumbh traditions are present from before the existence of Waqf.