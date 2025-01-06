Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Ajit Pawar Tells Public in Baramati

Published 16:55 IST, January 6th 2025

'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Ajit Pawar Tells Public in Baramati

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar sparked a row after he told the public that they were not his 'boss' just because they'd voted for him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Ajit Pawar Tells Public in Baramati | Image: PTI

Baramati: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar sparked a row after he told the public that they were not his 'boss' just because they'd voted for him.

Pawar remarked the same during a public gathering on Monday while receiving a memorandum amid his speech.

Addressing the crowd, Pawar quipped, “Just because you voted for me, it doesn’t mean you have become my boss or owner. Have you made me a farm labourer now?”

Pawar's reaction has once again caught the attention of political analysts and has gained momentum.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:55 IST, January 6th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: