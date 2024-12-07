Youth Should Strive To Become Job Creators, Adopt Jyotiba Phule's Ideas: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday urged the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, while addressing the convocation of a university here.

He emphasised that students graduating from universities should aim to create employment opportunities instead of merely seeking jobs.

Universities are centres of knowledge where students should not only learn from textbooks but also focus on enhancing their intellectual capacity and developing entrepreneurial skills, he said.

Highlighting the importance of continuous learning, Bagde said that true education is one that helps people live a better life.

Recalling the contributions of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the governor lauded his efforts in promoting women's education during an era when society largely ignored it.

He said that at a time when society was far away from women's education, Phule established a school for girls and educated his making her the country's first woman teacher.

He urged people to adopt Phule's ideals and contribute to the spread of education.

According to the official statement, Bagde also stressed on the joint responsibility of the government and private sector in advancing education.

Morality and ideal life values are very important in education, the governor said, adding that biographies of great personalities always inspire us.

Discussing India's New Education Policy, he said that it aims to provide quality education of global standard to every section of the society without any discrimination.

He also highlighted the need to enhance the intellectual capacity of students with the thought of "nation first".