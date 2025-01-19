Search icon
Published 05:16 IST, January 19th 2025

Youth Slits Minor Girl's Throat For Refusing Marriage In Faridabad

Reported by: Digital Desk
Youth Slits Minor Girl's Throat For Refusing Marriage In Faridabad | Image: AP

Faridabad: A shocking incident occurred in Faridabad's Dabua Colony on Saturday, where a youth slit a minor girl's throat for refusing to marry him. The accused has been identified as Pawan. According to the police, the accused had a history with the victim, identified as Khushnuma alias Karishma, and had been pressuring her to marry him after his release from jail in September.

According to the police, Pawan had eloped with Khushnuma in April last year but was caught and jailed. After his release, he began forcing Khushnuma to marry him, threatening to kill her if she refused. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Khushnuma visited a neighbour's house, where Pawan was already present. The two had an argument, and Pawan slit Khushnuma's throat before fleeing the scene.

The police were informed, and they took Khushnuma's body into custody. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabua police station, based on a complaint filed by Khushnuma's father, Ansar Khan.

"Pawan was pressurizing my daughter to marry, but she continuously refused," Ansar Khan said in his complaint. "Pawan used to threaten to kill her, and finally, he did kill my daughter."

The Faridabad police are conducting raids to apprehend Pawan, who is still absconding. "The accused will be arrested soon," a police spokesperson said.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.


 

Updated 05:16 IST, January 19th 2025

