YouTuber and Three Friends Arrested for Performing Dangerous Stunts on Moving Cars in Gurugram

Gurugram: A YouTuber and three of his friends were taken into custody on Tuesday for performing dangerous stunts on moving cars, with the video circulating widely on social media, police reported.

Following their cooperation with the investigation, the four were released on bail.

The video, that was circulated on January 12, showed Krishna Yadav, who runs the YouTube channel Babajaanivlogs, showcasing stunts in an underpass near the Rapid Metro here and his friends recording the act from another car, a police official said.

Police quickly swung into action and after identifying the cars arrested all four accused.

The two cars were also seized.

"The accused have made confessions and they were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. The two cars have been seized and further probe into the matter is underway," said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the SHO of DLF phase 1 police station.