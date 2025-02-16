Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Horror: YouTuber Rapes Woman Twice, Threatens to Post Obscene Videos on Social Media

Updated 11:53 IST, February 16th 2025

Kerala Horror: YouTuber Rapes Woman Twice, Threatens to Post Obscene Videos on Social Media

A YouTuber, who allegedly raped a woman twice and threatened to post obscene photos and videos on social media in Kozhikode, has been arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Kerala Horror: YouTuber Rapes Woman Twice in Kozhikode | Image: Freepik

Kochi: A YouTuber in Kerala's Kozhikode city allegedly raped a woman twice and also threatened to post her obscene, objectionable photos and videos on social media. The YouTuber has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Kerala Horror: YouTuber Rapes Woman Twice, Arrested

A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman twice, whom he had befriended through social media, police said here on Sunday. Based on the complaint of the victim, Kalamassery police here arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday, a police statement said.

Accused YouTuber Threatened Victim of Posting Her Obscene Photos and Videos on Social Media

As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media. He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband as well, police said quoting the complaint.

Investigators said it is learnt that there are similar cases against the accused in various police stations. The Youtuber was produced before a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody, the statement added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 11:53 IST, February 16th 2025

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: