  • ‘Quitting Politics': YSRCP Leader Vijayasai Reddy, Announces Rajya Sabha Resignation

Published 19:56 IST, January 24th 2025

‘Quitting Politics': YSRCP Leader Vijayasai Reddy, Announces Rajya Sabha Resignation

In a post on 'X', Vijayasai Reddy said he is not joining any other party and also quitting politics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vijaysai Reddy Quits Politics | Image: X

Amaravati: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said he will be resigning from his parliament membership on January 25.

In a post on 'X', he said he is not joining any other party and also quitting politics.

"I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, ( January) 25th . I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me," he said in the post.

Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh.

He is one of the key figures in former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party in the state.

Updated 19:56 IST, January 24th 2025

