Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 00:00 IST, January 29th 2025

Zeeshan Siddique Meets Ajit Pawar

Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Zeeshan Siddique Meets Ajit Pawar | Image: X/ @zeeshan_iyc

Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Zeeshan, a former Congress MLA, has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into his father's murder.

The former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:00 IST, January 29th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: