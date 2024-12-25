Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Zomato Delivery Boy, Dressed Up As 'Santa Claus' On Christmas, Forced To Remove Costume By Hindu Organisation

Published 18:35 IST, December 25th 2024

Zomato Delivery Boy, Dressed Up As 'Santa Claus' On Christmas, Forced To Remove Costume By Hindu Organisation

The activists of the Hindu organization argued that wearing such attire on festivals doesn’t convey any message.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Zomato Delivery Boy, Dressed Up As 'Santa Claus' On Christmas, Forced To Remove Costume By Hindu Organisation | Image: X

New Delhi: A food delivery boy in Indore dressed as Santa Claus was asked to take off his costume by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Wednesday. 

The activists of the Hindu organization argued that wearing such attire on festivals doesn’t convey any message. 

The delivery boy however explained that the company had provided him with the Santa Claus outfit for Christmas Day.

Hindu Jagran Manch activists countered that if wearing costumes for religious messages is allowed during Christian and Muslim festivals, similar expressions should be permitted during Hindu festivals as well. 

Sumit Hardika, the district convenor of the Hindu Jagran Manch, questioned where these delivery workers are during Hindu festivals. "Hindus do most of the shopping. So why should we allow such costumes only during Christian and Muslim festivals? When it’s time for Hindu festivals, do these delivery boys show up dressed in saffron or as Lord Ram?" he asked.

Updated 18:35 IST, December 25th 2024

