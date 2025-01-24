Search icon
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  9.5-Hour Long Block on Mumbai's Western Line Starting Today, Skip These Stations

Published 07:49 IST, January 24th 2025

9.5-Hour Long Block on Mumbai's Western Line Starting Today, Skip These Stations

Mumbai's Western Railway (WR) is undergoing rigorous maintenance work, resulting in a 9.5-hour megablock that may impact thousands of daily commuters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai, Western Railway | Image: X

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai's Western Railway (WR) is undergoing rigorous maintenance work, resulting in a 9.5-hour megablock that will impact thousands of daily commuters. Passengers are advised to avoid six key stations, including Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road, after 11 pm tonight, as slow trains will skip these stops. 

Bridge Replacement and Strengthening Western Line
The megablock is scheduled to facilitate the replacement and strengthening of an old British-era bridge over the Mithi River. WR is taking this major step to ensure the safety and reliability of the infrastructure.

Impact on Train Services
During the block, all slow train services departing from Churchgate, Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali after 11 pm will operate on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, skipping the six affected stations. Several train services will be cancelled on January 24-25 and January 25-26.

According to Western Railway social media post, “WR will undertake major blocks on the intervening nights of 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday) and 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) in connection with rebuilding of south abutment of Bridge No. 20 between Mahim & Bandra stations.”

Here is what you need to know:

  • Last Churchgate-Borivali Slow Train: Departs at 1 am.
  • Blocked Stations: Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road.
  • Alternate Lines: Some trains will run on the Harbour line between Bandra and Goregaon.
  • Resuming Services: The first fast train service to Churchgate will depart from Virar at 5:47 am, and slow services will resume from 8:03 am.

Disruptions Extend Beyond Mega Block Duration
The block will also affect some long-distance trains, with delays expected between 20 to 60 minutes. Similar disruptions are planned for the upcoming weekend, further affecting the schedules.

Alternative Travel Arrangements
To minimise inconvenience, commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance and seek alternate routes if possible. Railway authorities have advised passengers to avoid the affected stations and check for real-time updates.

Updated 07:49 IST, January 24th 2025

