A Perfect Place to Stay in Gurugram's Busy Industrial Hub

With open and comfortable rooms filled with natural light during the day and a view of the bustling city, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar offers you just the space you need to enjoy life when you're stuck in your daily routine. Situated at the entry point of Gurugram—when driving from Delhi—Radisson is just a stone's throw away from the skyscrapers housing the city's top multinationals.

The hotel's location is a big advantage, being just a 20-minute drive from Indira Gandhi International Airport and close to Gurugram's industrial hub. If you're travelling for a day’s work and need a place to rest and relax, you won’t have to spend much time in traffic.

The rooms are spacious and filled with natural light, making them ideal even for family travellers. The washrooms are big and well-designed, with ample space to store extra suitcases without feeling cramped. The standard deluxe room we booked had a fridge and a large cupboard. The decor is minimalist yet elegant.

The entry lobby is spacious, and we were greeted by accommodating staff who ensured even the smallest details were taken care of.

The double bed was soft and comfy. I chose the window side, where a chair and coffee table offered the perfect spot to enjoy the view of the city as cars pass by every second. The TV, positioned right in front of my toes, looked massive. I needed a little help from the staff to switch it on, thanks to the somewhat confusing buttons. However, when it was time to sleep, the room was perfectly quiet—once I managed to turn off the fan in the air conditioner. It took a bit of trial and error to figure out the buttons near the bedside lamp, but I got there eventually.