Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • A Perfect Place to Stay in Gurugram's Busy Industrial Hub

Published 17:44 IST, December 17th 2024

A Perfect Place to Stay in Gurugram's Busy Industrial Hub

The hotel's location is a big advantage, being just a 20-minute drive from Indira Gandhi International Airport

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Perfect Place to Stay in Gurugram's Busy Industrial Hub | Image: Republic Digital

With open and comfortable rooms filled with natural light during the day and a view of the bustling city, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar offers you just the space you need to enjoy life when you're stuck in your daily routine. Situated at the entry point of Gurugram—when driving from Delhi—Radisson is just a stone's throw away from the skyscrapers housing the city's top multinationals.

The hotel's location is a big advantage, being just a 20-minute drive from Indira Gandhi International Airport and close to Gurugram's industrial hub. If you're travelling for a day’s work and need a place to rest and relax, you won’t have to spend much time in traffic.

The rooms are spacious and filled with natural light, making them ideal even for family travellers. The washrooms are big and well-designed, with ample space to store extra suitcases without feeling cramped. The standard deluxe room we booked had a fridge and a large cupboard. The decor is minimalist yet elegant.

The entry lobby is spacious, and we were greeted by accommodating staff who ensured even the smallest details were taken care of.

The double bed was soft and comfy. I chose the window side, where a chair and coffee table offered the perfect spot to enjoy the view of the city as cars pass by every second. The TV, positioned right in front of my toes, looked massive. I needed a little help from the staff to switch it on, thanks to the somewhat confusing buttons. However, when it was time to sleep, the room was perfectly quiet—once I managed to turn off the fan in the air conditioner. It took a bit of trial and error to figure out the buttons near the bedside lamp, but I got there eventually.

The restaurant at the hotel is the real highlight. The lavish breakfast is as good as it gets, and I highly recommend booking rooms with breakfast included—you don’t want to miss the kingly treatment.

Updated 17:44 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.