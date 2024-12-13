Search icon
  Aadhaar Card Update Free: Deadline Ends Tomorrow, Steps for Online and Offline Process

Published 17:52 IST, December 13th 2024

Aadhaar Card Update Free: Deadline Ends Tomorrow, Steps for Online and Offline Process

If you haven't updated your Aadhaar card in a while and are required to, this could possibly be the best time to do so, as it is being done for free.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Aadhaar Card Update Process | Image: PTI

Info: If you haven't updated your Aadhaar card in a while and are required to, this could possibly be the best time to do so, as it is being done for free. 

At the time of an Aadhar updation or correction, such as name, address, etc., one can follow these steps to avoid any last-minute hassle:

Online Mode to Update Aadhaar Card Free 

1. Visit the UIDAI website. 

2. Go to the Update Section, on the ‘My Aadhaar’ icon, and select ‘Update Your Aadhaar.’.

3. Access the Update Page, open the ‘Update Aadhaar Details (Online)’ page, and on ‘Document Update.’.

4. Enter Aadhaar Details, Provide your Aadhaar number and Captcha code, then ‘Send OTP.’.

5. Log in with OTP, Send the OTP to your registered mobile number.

6. Select Details to Update, Choose the details you want to update (e.g., name, address, date of birth).

7. Submit and Upload Documents, Enter the updated information and upload the necessary documents.

8. Complete the Update Request and submit your request. You’ll receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your update.

For Those Who Opt for Offline Mode of Aadhaar Updates: 

1. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form. Get it from UIDAI’s website.

2. Visit an Aadhaar Centre. Take the filled form and necessary documents to the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

3. Provide Biometric Data: Submit your biometric data to update the process.

Aadhar Update Last Date

The last date to update your Aadhaar card for free is 14 December; therefore, visit your nearest Aadhaar update centre today or update your Aadhaar online. 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 17:58 IST, December 13th 2024

