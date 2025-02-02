Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 14:10 IST, February 2nd 2025

Aero Show 2025: Bengaluru Airport Revises Airspace Closure Timings

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has issued an advisory on Sunday on the revised airspace closure timings, read more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Aero Show 2025: Bengaluru Airport Revises Airspace Closure Timings | Image: BLR Airport

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has once again issued an advisory on Sunday on the revised airspace closure timings from February 5 to 14, to facilitate Aero India Show 2025.

Bengaluru Airport Airspace Closure Timings   

According to a press release issued by KIA, on February 5, 6 and 8, airspace closure timings are 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. On February 7 and 9, it will be closed between 9am and 11am. On February 7, it will also be closed post noon between 3pm to 4.30pm.  

“On account of the Aero India Show from February 5 - 14, passengers travelling through BLR Airport are advised to stay updated on the revised airspace closure timings and flight schedules as notified by the respective airline. Kindly plan your travel time to and from the airport accordingly. We appreciate your patience and understanding.” Bengaluru airport social media handle.

On February 10, it will be closed at 9am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 3.30 pm. On February 11 and 12, it will be closed between 12 noon and 2.30pm.

On February 13 and 14, it will be closed from 9.30am and 12 noon as well as 2.30pm and 5pm.

KIA has also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for details of revised or updated flight schedules.

Aero India show will be held between February 5 and 14 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.   

With PTI Inputs

 

