After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bullet Trains to Connect Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai | All Details Inside

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India is set to change the way people travel with the development of its first high-speed rail network. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is at the forefront, aiming to revolutionize travel and improve connections across the country. As construction moves forward, this project will not only provide faster trains but also bring greater convenience, speed, and sustainability to India's infrastructure.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is India's first-ever high-speed bullet train network, spanning a total distance of 508 kilometers. This flagship project aims to connect two of India’s most important cities—Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabadin Gujarat. The bullet train will offer travelers a faster, more efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to current modes of transport.

Key Details of the Project

Distance: 508 kilometers

Speed: The bullet train will travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour.

Travel Time: The project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from 7 hours to just 2-3 hours.

Number of Stations: The train will pass through 12 stations, including major cities and towns like Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

Timeline of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

The construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is already underway, with several key milestones achieved. While the official opening is expected by 2028, the project is progressing steadily, with significant infrastructure work already in place, including the completion of **pier foundations** and the start of the 21-kilometer underwater tunnel.

Along with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, the Ministry of Railways has tasked the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) with preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for seven additional high-speed rail corridors. The proposed corridors are:

1. Delhi - Varanasi

2. Delhi - Ahmedabad

3. Delhi - Amritsar

4. Mumbai - Nagpur

5. Mumbai - Pune - Hyderabad

6. Chennai - Bangalore - Mysore

7. Varanasi - Howrah