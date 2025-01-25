Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • Ahmedabad Metro Extends Service Hours Ahead of Coldplay Concert, Check New Timings

Published 07:54 IST, January 25th 2025

Ahmedabad Metro Extends Service Hours Ahead of Coldplay Concert, Check New Timings

Trains will run every eight minutes, and entry will only be allowed from the Motera Stadium station during the extended hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ahmedabad Metro Extends Service Hours Ahead of Coldplay Concert, Check New Timings | Image: coldplay/instagram

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation is gearing up for an increase in the number of passengers this weekend due to the highly anticipated Coldplay concert at Motera Stadium. Metro services will run until 12:30 AM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Trains will run every eight minutes, and entry will only be allowed from the Motera Stadium station during the extended hours.

A metro official stated, "We expect a significant rise in ridership during and after the concert, so we are extending service hours on the Motera-APMC and Thaltej Gam-Vastral routes."

The extension will not apply to the Gandhinagar line, which will run according to its regular schedule.

Additionally, the metro authorities have introduced a convenient paper ticketing system to ensure smoother entry and minimize wait times. The tickets will also help concert attendees avoid long queues on their way back home. Approximately 10 counters will be set up at the Motera Stadium station to facilitate quick and easy ticket purchases.

For a digital alternative, the metro app, already used by over 50,000 users will provide a hassle-free ticketing experience.

"We will also increase the frequency of trains departing from the Motera Stadium station to ensure efficient transport for all concert attendees," the official added.

Reports indicate that during previous cricket matches held at the stadium, ridership typically ranged from 65,000 to 70,000 highlighting the demand for efficient transport during large events.
 

Updated 08:26 IST, January 25th 2025

Gujarat

Recommended

Priyanka Confirms Role In SSMB29 With THIS Comment On Rajamouli's Post
Entertainment News
Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
India News
National Voters' Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, And Quotes
Education News
Isko Kissne Hero Banaya: Trolls Attack Junaid For His Awkward Dancing
Entertainment News
Donald Trump Blames Zelenskyy for Russia-Ukraine War
World News
National Tourism Day 2025: History, Significance, And Quotes
Education News
Celebrate India’s 76th Republic Day With A Refreshing Tricolour Popsicle
Lifestyle News
Republic Day 2025: Lesser Known Facts You Didn’t Know About R-Day
Lifestyle News
BITSAT 2025: Syllabus Out, Registration Underway At bitsadmission.com
Education News
Trump Proposes Getting Rid of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: