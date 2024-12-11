APAAR ID Card: Full Form, Registration, Benefits, and Step-by-Step Guide to Get APAAR ID Online

The Ministry of Education and the Government of India introduced the APAAR ID card as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

APAAR ID also known as the ‘One Nation One Student ID Card’ and it aims to create unique ID numbers for school students across India. The APAAR ID will be beneficial for all students as their complete academic data, such as rewards, degrees, scholarships, and other credits.

APAAR ID Full Form

The full form of APAAR ID is the ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’. The Government of India launched the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC Bank) to issue the APAAR ID cards. This card serves as an education ecosystem registry, referred to as an ‘EduLocker.’

What Is APAAR ID For Students?

APAAR ID card, launched by the Ministry of Education, is a digital ID card for students studying in private and government schools or colleges across India. The APAAR ID card aims to enable students to collect their academic credits, degrees and other information online.

The APAAR ID card is a lifelong ID number that tracks students’ academic journey and achievements and makes transfer from one school to another easier.

The schools and colleges will give this card to each student enrolled from pre-primary to higher education. The APAAR card will be in addition to the already existing Aadhaar ID of the students.

The students can download the APAAR card after doing the APAAR card registration. The APAAR card will contain the unique 12-digit APAAR number, a unique identification number, using which students can avail of all the benefits and store academic records.

The 'One Nation One Student ID Card' will also be linked to the Aadhaar card number of the children.

APAAR ID Consent Form

Schools and colleges can register the names of their students for APAAR ID cards only after obtaining the parents’ consent. The consent of parents whose children will be applying for the APAAR ID card is mandatory since the APAAR ID card will contain personal details of the children, such as blood group, weight, height, etc.

Schools can provide the APAAR ID consent form to parents who have agreed to apply for an APAAR ID card for their children. Parents can also download the form from the official website, fill out the form, and submit it to the schools. The form will act as a permission letter from the parents. Parents also have the option to withdraw their consent at any time.

How to Fill APAAR ID Consent Form?

Steps to fill out the APAAR ID consent form:

Parents must visit the APAAR website.

Scroll down and on ‘Resources’.

on the download icon against the ‘APAAR Parental Consent Form (English)’

Fill out the required details on the form and submit it to the school.

APAAR ID Registration Online

Students must have a valid Aadhaar card to register for APAAR ID. They must also create an account on DigiLocker, which will be used for e-KYC. After obtaining the parent’s consent, the schools can proceed to create the APAAR ID card.

How to Register For APAAR ID Card?

Step-by-Step Guide to Register for APAAR ID Card:

Visit the Academic Bank of Credis (ABC Bank) website.

on ‘My Account’ and select the ‘Student’ option.

‘Sign up’ and enter the mobile, address and Aadhaar card details to create a DigiLocker account.

Log in to the DigiLocker account using the credentials.

DigiLocker will ask for your consent to share the Aadhaar card details with ABC for KYC verification. Select ‘I agree’.

Enter the academic details, such as school or university name, class, course name, etc.

Submit the form, and the APAAR ID card will be generated.

How to Download APAAR ID Card?

Step-by-Step Guide to download APAAR ID Card:

Login to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC Bank) website.

On the dashboard, locate and the ‘APAAR card download’ option.

The APAAR card will appear on the screen.

on the download or print option.

The APAAR card will get downloaded.