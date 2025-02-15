Badaun-Bareilly Four-Lane Highway, ₹ 1,527 Crore Project Coming Soon

Highway News Updates: Good news for the residents of Uttar Pradesh as the proposal of Rs 1,527 crore is prepared and sent for the Badaun-Bareilly project that was passed two months ago. The project director says that the work of highway construction will start soon.

Badaun-Bareilly Project Details

NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) is to soon start the work of a four-lane highway linking Badaun and Bareilly. This project is estimated to be worth Rs 1,527 crores and has been approved by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Badaun Division officials from NHAI said that the Badaun-Bareilly road will be made four-lane. A 38.5 kilometre section will be built by NHAI Badaun. A proposal of Rs 1,527 crore was made and sent for the Badaun-Bareilly project, which was passed two months ago.

According to officials, under the project, the road will be widened by ten meters. Apart from this four lane highway, four bypasses will be built. It will take five to six months to build the entire road network around it. Also, work is underway to acquire 87 hectares of land for this ambitious project.

The project director said that the proposal has been passed and the budget is being sanctioned. The NOC from the forest department is yet to be taken, which is part of the process. Apart from this, NHAI will build a four-lane road from Jhumka Tiraha to the bypass via Chaubari in Bareilly for better last-mile connectivity in the region.

NHAI has many such projects coming in North India that will boost logistics and supply chain businesses and also improve the quality of life in nearby regions.

Rajmargyatra App by NHAI