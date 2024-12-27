Search icon
  • Bank Holidays January 2025: Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days | Full List

Published 23:22 IST, December 27th 2024

Bank Holidays January 2025: Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days | Full List

Amid the high fever of Christmas and New Year, banks have declared a list of holidays for the month of January 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bank Holidays January 2025 | Image: representative

Bank Holidays 2025: Amid the high fever of Christmas and New Year, banks have declared a list of holidays for the month of January 2025. 

Bank Holidays January 2025 

The list of bank holidays is shared by RBI circulated among the banks. The list of holidays comprises state holidays includes:

List of bank holidays for January 2025

  • January 1: New Year’s Day
  • 2 January: New Year and Mannam Jayanti
  • 5 January: Sunday
  • 6 January: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
  • 11 January: Second Saturday
  • 12 January: Sunday and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
  • January 14: Makar Sankranti and Pongal
  • January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti
  • January 16: Ujjavar Tirunal
  • January 19: Sunday
  • January 22: Imoin
  • January 23: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti
  • 25 January: Fourth Saturday
  • 26 January: Republic Day
  • 30 January: Sonam Losar

These key festival holidays in January 2025 will be celebrated in various parts of India. Banks will observe holidays on the given dates, however internet transactions and ATMs can be used to to daily transactions. 

Banking operations may be affected over the holidays. As a result, it is advisable to confirm these holidays with your nearest bank office and arrange your work accordingly.

Updated 23:22 IST, December 27th 2024

