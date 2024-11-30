Search icon
  • Bank Holidays in December 2024: Check State-Wise List of Public Holidays

Published 11:47 IST, November 30th 2024

Bank Holidays in December 2024: Check State-Wise List of Public Holidays

Banks across the country will remain closed for 17 days in December 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bank Holiday In December | Image: X

Banks will be closed for 17 days in December due to national and regional holidays. The holidays vary by state, with some being national and others specific to certain regions.

As per the RBI website, “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturday.”

The Reserve Bank of India provides a state-wise list of these holidays, including weekly offs, on its website. People are advised to schedule their banking activities in accordance with the long list of holidays.

December Bank Holidays 2024

List of Public Holidays Across Different States in India for December 2024:

1. 3 December 2024 (Tuesday): The Feast of St. Francis Xavier will be observed as a holiday in Goa.  

2. 12 December 2024 (Thursday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Day will be celebrated as a holiday in Meghalaya.  

3. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): Guru Ghasidas Jayanti will be observed as a holiday in Chandigarh.  

4. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): The death anniversary of U SoSo Tham will be a holiday in Meghalaya.  

5. 19 December 2024 (Thursday): Goa Liberation Day will be observed as a public holiday in Goa.  

6. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.  

7. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday):  Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day will be a holiday in Punjab and Chandigarh.  

8. 25 December 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas will be observed as a holiday across India.  

9. 30 December 2024 (Monday): Tamu Losar will be celebrated as a holiday in Sikkim, while U Kiang Nangbah Day will be observed in Meghalaya.  

10. 31 December 2024 (Tuesday): New Year's Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram.

 

 

Updated 11:47 IST, November 30th 2024

