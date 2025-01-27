Bank Holidays in February: Check State-wise Complete List Here

Bank Holidays February 2025: The month of February is around the corner. Working professionals, including bank employees looking for quick getaways or planning weekends with their family or loved ones, can check the complete list of state-wise bank holidays, as there are a total of 14 days of bank holidays in the month of February, including regional holidays, weekends, and national holidays.

Each state will have its own specific holidays along with the regular second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Here's a comprehensive state-wise list of bank holidays in February 2025:

February 2, 2025: New Year 's Day/Loosong/Namsoong (All over India)

February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja (North India)

February 8, 2025: Second Saturday (All over India)

February 9, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 11, 2025: Poosam (Chennai)

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravi Das's Birthday (Shimla)

February 15, 2025: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal)

February 16, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur)

February 20, 2025: Statehood Day/State Day (Aizawl and Itanagar)

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday (All over India)

February 23, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri

February 28, 2025: Losar ( Gangtok )