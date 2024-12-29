Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid THESE Roads on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru: As New Year’s Eve approaches, Bengaluru police have issued a set of traffic guidelines to ensure smoother movement and public safety. Additional police personnel will be deployed in busy areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Church Street, and Indiranagar to handle large crowds and prevent congestion.

From 8 AM on December 31 until 2 AM on January 1, several key locations will face restrictions on vehicle movement:

Parking Restrictions:

MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road: From Arts & Crafts Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street: From Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road: From Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road:From MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle).

Alternative Parking Options:

Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex (1st floor)

UB City

Garuda Mall

Cubbon Park

Koramangala

Traffic Restrictions on Key Roads:

MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street: Vehicle movement will be restricted from 8 PM on December 31 to 2 AM on January 1.

MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction (near Mayo Hall).

Brigade Road: From Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street:From Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: From MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle).

Rest House Road: From Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Additional traffic restrictions will also be in place between National Games Village and UCO Bank Junction on both sides from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Restrictions will extend to YD Math Road (Koramangala) and side roads such as JunctionC Road, 4th B Cross Road, and 17th H Main Road.

Parking Prohibited in Koramangala:

80 Feet Road: From UCO Bank Junction to NGV Back Gate Junction.

Someshwara Temple Road: From Cemetery Cross to Microland Junction.

Alternative Parking in Koramangala:

60 Feet Model Road (left side)

BBMP Ground opposite Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa

BBMP Ground next to Bethany School

Indiranagar Parking Restrictions:

Indiranagar 100 Feet Road: From Old Madras Road Junction to Dommaluru Flyover Junction (both sides).

Indiranagar 12th Main Road: From 80 Feet Road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction (both sides).