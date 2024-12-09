PM Modi Launches Bima Sakhi Yojana, Know Benefits, Eligibility and More

Bima Sakhi Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' of LIC here under which 2 lakh woman insurance agents will be appointed over the next three years.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Benefits

This scheme is an initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Through this, empowerment of women aged 18 to 70 years who have passed 10th standard will be strengthened. Under the scheme, women will get a salary of Rs 7,000 in the first year, Rs 6,000 in the second year and Rs 5,000 per month in the third year.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Eligibility

Women aged 18 to 70 years who have passed 10th standard will be benefited from the scheme. Under this scheme 8,000 women will be given a training of LIC agent.

They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness.

The plan is to appoint 2 lakh Bima Sakhi over three years.

After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC. Prime Minister will also distribute appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal.

The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore.