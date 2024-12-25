Search icon
  Christmas Day 2024: Are Banks Closed Today on 25 December? Check Details Inside

Published 11:27 IST, December 25th 2024

Christmas Day 2024: Are Banks Closed Today on 25 December? Check Details Inside

Banks across India will remain closed on December 25, 2024, for Christmas.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Christmas 2024: Are banks closed on 25 December? | Image: X

Christmas Day 2024: Banks across various parts of India will remain closed in observance of Christmas , as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The closure applies to both private and public sector banks in certain regions, so customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance.

According to the RBI's holiday schedule, bank branches will remain closed in 34 cities across India. These cities are under the regional offices of major locations such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and others.

Some of the cities affected by the closure include:

Mumbai

New Delhi

Chennai

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Bhopal

Bengaluru

Lucknow

Patna

Shimla

Ranchi

Nagpur

Christmas Eve and Extended Holidays

Nagaland will observe a four-day holiday, with banks closed from December 24 to December 27. Mizoram and Meghalaya will have a three-day holiday, with bank closures from December 24 to December 26.

Are ATM Services Affected?

While ATM services will remain operational on December 25, it’s advisable to withdraw cash in advance, as demand for cash could be higher during the holiday period. Additionally, there might be technical issues or delays, so it’s better to be prepared. 

