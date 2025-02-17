Search icon
Updated 13:26 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi Earthquake: Strongest Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Recently

In Delhi region, earthquakes in the range of 4-4.5 magnitude are very common. In the last 100 years, about 25-30 such earthquakes have already happened in Delhi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake in Delhi today | Image: X

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors struck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

Now in the aftermath of the Delhi earthquake, we all have one question in mind: how well prepared we are for such disasters. But before all, let's take a quick look at the history of earthquakes in Delhi.

Delhi Earthquake History   
The last significant earthquake in Delhi was recorded on April 12, 2015, with a magnitude of 3.3. This earthquake was centered near Dhaula Kuan, an area that has experienced smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. The 2015 quake was felt across the city but did not cause any major damage or casualties.

A 3.5-magnitude quake on April 12, 2020 and a 3.4-magnitude one on May 10, 2020, in northeast Delhi and a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on May 29, 2020, near Rohtak (about 50 kilometres west of Delhi), followed by more than a dozen aftershocks.

ALSO READ: 5 Things to avoid during an earthquake

Recent Tremors
The recent earthquake on February 17, 2025, was centered near the same area, Dhaula Kuan, and had a depth of just 5 km. The tremors were widely felt across Delhi and the NCR, causing mild shaking and prompting residents to take to social media to share their experiences.

Is Earthquake Common in Delhi?

In Delhi region, earthquakes in the range of 4-4.5 magnitude are very common. In the last 100 years, about 25-30 such earthquakes have already happened in Delhi without any huge damage.

Preparedness and Safety Measures
Given the high seismic risk, it is crucial for residents and authorities to take proactive measures to ensure safety. This includes structural assessments of buildings to ensure they can withstand seismic activity. Public awareness campaigns to educate people on what to do during an earthquake. Emergency response plans are to be in place and regularly updated.

Studies are needed on seismic hazard evaluation for different types of construction. Using these, seismic risk scenarios must be developed and implementation strategies chalked out for new and old constructions. 

Published 07:26 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake

