Dense Fog Causes Delays for 27 Trains in Delhi, Check List

New Delhi: Dense fog has disrupted commutes in Delhi in the morning, causing significant delays for 27 trains originating from various stations in the city. As of 6:00 AM, the reduced visibility has led to delays ranging from 60 to over 300 minutes.

The affected trains include major services such as the Poorva Express, Vaishali Express, Karnataka Express, Farakka Express, and AP Express, among others. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Delhi due to the dense to very dense fog across many places.

Trains delayed due to fog in Delhi

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective railway stations for the latest updates and to expect delays. The fog is expected to persist for the next couple of days, according to IMD forecasts.

In addition to train delays, the fog has also impacted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 100 flights delayed and several others diverted.

Authorities are urging commuters to exercise caution and plan their journeys accordingly.

Delhi fog, IMD Issued Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi, with dense to very dense fog reported in several areas.

An orange alert is issued for bad weather that can disrupt rail and road services.

The minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal.

The weather department advised caution, saying, “Drivers should use fog lights and exercise extreme care while on the road. Travellers should stay in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport authorities for updates on schedules.” The IMD had also predicted light rain or drizzle during the day.

The humidity level fluctuated between 97 per cent and 95 per cent.

For Thursday, the weather department has predicted cloudy skies with light rain and dense fog conditions. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour air quality average in the city stood in the "very poor" category, with a reading of 386.