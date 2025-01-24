Dry Day in Delhi: Liquor Shops to Remain Closed on These Dates

New Delhi: Republic Day is a national holiday celebrating the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. This historic day is celebrated with grand parades, patriotic ceremonies, and flag hoisting across the country.

Dry Day in Delhi

Delhi hosts a spectacular parade at Rajpath, showcasing India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and achievements. The President of India delivers the "Address to the Nation," and it is a time of pride and unity for Indians nationwide. With all the ceremonies and festivities focused on national pride, alcohol sales and consumption are prohibited for sale on this day.

Here’s a comprehensive list of dry days in India for January and February 2025:

January 2025

January 14 (Tuesday): Makar Sankranti - A Hindu festival dedicated to the sun god Surya2.

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day - A national holiday commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

January 30 (Thursday): Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) - Marks the sacrifice of freedom fighters.

February 2025

February 19 (Wednesday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti - Celebrated in Maharashtra to honor the birth of the Maratha king.

February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri - A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Furthermore, it's important to note that liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in Delhi will be closed from February 3 to 5 due to the assembly election.