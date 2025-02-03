From California to New Delhi: A Culinary Experience Like No Other

Mission Bay, located in the lively Eldeco Centre, is a standout in Delhi’s dining scene. With its bold flavours, creative dishes, and chic yet welcoming vibe, it takes you straight to the eclectic streets of San Francisco. If you're in the mood for a global culinary adventure with a Californian twist, this place is a must-visit.

A masterclass in creativity and comfort! The Eggplant Rigatoni Pasta is a standout—imagine al dente pasta tossed with smoky Shimeji mushrooms, fresh herbs, and a luscious swirl of whipped burrata, all kicked up with a spicy chile crunch. Vegetarians will adore the Marinated Shimeji Mushrooms with Broccoli, Polenta, and Courgettes—a symphony of earthy, creamy, and charred flavours.

Seafood lovers can dive into the Grilled Prawns: succulent, smoky, and paired with zesty sides that sing of coastal freshness. Don’t miss the Lamb Bolognese with Hand-Rolled Pappardelle—a hearty, soul-warming dish that marries Italian tradition with Mission Bay’s modern flair. Save room for the Brownie—a decadent masterpiece with a molten core and crisp edges that’s pure bliss.

The cocktail menu is a star in its own right. Sip on the Buena Vista for a tropical escape or the Tunnel Top for a smoky, citrusy punch. Each drink, like the LOLO or Muana Loa, is crafted to complement the menu, adding a splash of San Francisco’s laid-back sophistication to your meal.

Step into a space where warm lighting, sleek decor, and buzzing energy collide. Whether it’s a sunny brunch, a cosy dinner, or a late-night cocktail rendezvous, Mission Bay’s ambience mirrors the eclectic charm of California—casual yet stylish, lively yet intimate.

This place in the heart of Delhi is an experience. With its artful fusion of global flavours, inviting atmosphere, and dishes that surprise and delight, this spot is a must-visit for anyone seeking something fresh in Delhi.

Perfect for foodies, date nights, or group hangs, it’s where Californian cool meets Delhi’s dynamism.