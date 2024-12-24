Search icon
News /
  Good News: EPFO Extends UAN Activation and Aadhaar Linking Deadline Till January 15

Published 07:17 IST, December 24th 2024

Good News: EPFO Extends UAN Activation and Aadhaar Linking Deadline Till January 15

EPFO has extended the deadline for employees to activate their UAN and link Aadhaar with their bank accounts till Janurary 15.

Reported by: Digital Desk
EPFO Extends UAN Activation and Aadhaar Linking Deadline Till January 15 | Image: Shutterstock

In a recent announcement, the EPFO has extended the deadline for employees to activate their UAN and link Aadhaar with their bank accounts. The updated deadline is now January 15, 2024, giving employees more time to meet the requirements for claiming benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

Previously, the deadline was set for November 30, 2024, before being extended to December 15, 2024.

UAN Activation & Aadhaar-Bank Linking Required for ELI Scheme Benefits

To access monetary benefits under the Employee Life Insurance (ELI) scheme, EPFO members must activate their UAN and link their Aadhaar with a bank account. The ELI scheme, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, includes three sub-schemes:

Scheme A: For first-time EPF members.

Scheme B: Focuses on job creation in the manufacturing sector.

Scheme C: Provides support to employers.

Benefits Of Linking UAN To Aadhaar Card

For employees, having an activated UAN linked to Aadhaar provides access to several EPFO services through a single portal. These include viewing and downloading provident fund passbooks, making online claims for withdrawals or transfers, updating personal details, and tracking claims in real time. The activation process can be completed using an Aadhaar-based OTP.

Benefits Of ELI Scheme

The ELI scheme offers significant monetary benefits, although the specific amounts vary depending on the sub-scheme. While Scheme A supports new EPF members, Scheme B encourages employment in manufacturing, and Scheme C helps employers create more job opportunities.

Updated 07:17 IST, December 24th 2024

