Good News! Mumbai's Thane to Get 100 AC e-buses for Public Transport

Thane: Good news for daily commuters as Mumbai's Thane to receive 100 air-conditioned electric buses to the fleet of the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) in April this year, local MP Naresh Mhaske has said.

The buses will be provided under the PM E-Bus Service scheme, said a release from his office on Wednesday.

Thane's population is increasing rapidly, and to meet the demand, the city needs more buses under this scheme, the release said, adding that the MP has urged the central government to allocate more buses to the city.

He also requested the government to raise the subsidy of Rs 24 per kilometer to Rs 29 under the scheme. Further, the PM E-Bus Service scheme requires the buses to ply a minimum of 200 km per day, which should be reduced to 160 km per day to provide greater flexibility, he suggested.