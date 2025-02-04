Gurugram Metro Update: 27 New Stations, ₹5452.72 Crore Project to Connect THESE Key Areas

Gurugram/Haryana: The Gurugram Metro is all set to undergo a major rail network expansion. The Gurugram Metro expansion project is estimated to be worth about ₹5452.72 crore and will add 27 new stations and a 28.5 km route, aiming to enhance connectivity between key areas such as Millennium City Centre, Old Gurugram, and Cyber City.

Gurugram Metro Expansion Project

The expansion of the Gurugram Metro project is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2025, with funding contributions from both the central and state governments. The Haryana government will contribute the major chunk of the project, with ₹4,556.53 crore of investment, whereas the central government will contribute ₹896.19 crore.

Gurugram Metro Expansion Cost

This ambitious Gurugram Metro expansion project is expected to serve approximately 540,000 commuters daily, with projections suggesting an increase to 726,000 by 2031. The project is definitely going to give a boost to the local economy.

The new metro line will feature 27 strategically located stations, including eight model stations, and will operate at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. The project also includes the construction of five underpasses and flyovers to improve overall traffic flow and connectivity.

Communication-Based Train Control Signalling System

This expansion is a part of Gurugram's broader plan to enhance its public transport network and reduce traffic congestion in a fast-paced metro city like Gurugram. The Gurugram metro network will operate on a Communication-Based Train Control signalling system, ensuring efficient and reliable service.