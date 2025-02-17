Here's 5 Things You Should Avoid During an Earthquake

New Delhi: When an earthquake strikes, it’s critical to know what actions to avoid in order to stay safe. Here are some key things you should never do during an earthquake to minimise risks and protect yourself and others.

Here's 5 Things to Avoid During an Earthquake

1. Don’t Panic

It's easier said than done, but panicking can lead to poor decision-making and increase the risk of injury. Try to stay calm and follow safety protocols.

2. Don’t Use Elevators

During an earthquake, elevators can malfunction or become trapped between floors. Use the stairs if you need to evacuate after the shaking stops.

3. Don’t Stand Near Windows

Windows can shatter during an earthquake, causing serious injuries. Stay away from glass and other breakable items.

4. Avoid Heavy Objects

Stay clear of heavy objects like bookshelves, cabinets, and appliances that could topple over during the shaking. Secure such items to walls if possible.

5. Don’t Drive

If you're driving, pull over to a safe spot away from overpasses, bridges, and power lines. Stay in the vehicle until the shaking stops.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at Jheel Park region near Dhaula Kuan and the shallow focal depth made citizens in nearby areas hear loud sounds as the earth shifted slightly this morning.

The national capital region is exposed to moderate to high risk seismic activity due to Himalayan earthquakes such as the 7.5 magnitude Garhwal Himalaya quake in 1803, 6.8 magnitude Uttarkashi earthquake in 1991, 6.6 magnitude Chamoli earthquake in 1999, 7.8 magnitude Gorkha earthquake in 2015 and a few moderate earthquakes from the Hindukush region.