IKEA To Soon Launch Online Deliveries Across Delhi-NCR, Know More

Seven years after IKEA first entered India, the Swedish furniture company is now expanding its presence by offering online deliveries in Delhi-NCR. This is an important step in IKEA's growth, as they have partnered with Rhenus Logistics, a company based in Germany, to use a large 1.5 lakh square feet warehouse in Gurugram to process orders.

The online delivery service will start before the opening of IKEA's physical stores in the region. The stores in Gurugram and Noida are still being built.

Currently, IKEA’s online delivery is available in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana – where they also have stores in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

E-commerce is a key part of IKEA’s strategy in India, making up around 30% of their sales. Last June, IKEA teamed up with Rhenus Logistics to help expand its delivery service to Delhi-NCR, with online orders set to begin in early 2025. Rhenus noted that India is now the fourth-largest furniture market in the world, growing quickly from being in tenth place just 10 years ago.

The Delhi-NCR region, which has a growing demand for high-end real estate in places like Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi, is a perfect fit for Rhenus India's supply chain operations.

Along with online sales, IKEA is also preparing to open its first physical stores in the region. The Gurugram store, expected to be the largest in Delhi-NCR, will have a huge 4 lakh square feet retail space and a 1,000-seat restaurant serving both Indian and Swedish food.

The Noida store's construction began in September 2024, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laying the foundation. The store is set to open by 2028.

In February 2021, IKEA also bought 12 acres of land in Noida for ₹850 crore, which will be used for a nine-storey hotel, office buildings, and a large IKEA store. The development, called Lykli Noida, will offer shopping, dining, offices, entertainment, and cultural experiences, expected to attract over 25 million visitors each year.