Washington: Instagram has officially launched a new feature allowing users to schedule direct messages (DMs) to be sent at a later time. The update, aimed at improving the app’s messaging experience, was introduced to offer greater flexibility for communication.

According to The Verge, the feature supports only text-based messages for now. To schedule a message, users need to long-press the "send" button in a chat window, after which a menu will appear, prompting them to select the date and time for delivery.

Instagram Introduces DM Scheduling Feature: Here’s How It Works

Once scheduled, a notification will appear in the chat, showing pending messages. Users can tap on the notification to review the message, delete it, or choose to send it immediately by long-pressing the pending message.

Currently, the feature allows messages to be scheduled up to 29 days in advance. This update is particularly useful for professionals, businesses, and creators who need to manage their communication more effectively, especially across different time zones.

However, Instagram clarified that photos, videos, and GIFs cannot yet be scheduled and still need to be sent in real time.

Instagram's latest update reflects its continued efforts to strengthen its messaging platform.

Features like message editing, live location sharing, and interactive tools like drawing on photos have already been added to compete with rival messaging apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Meta Platforms, Instagram’s parent company, has been focused on improving user engagement by enhancing direct messaging, which has become an essential part of the app.

As social media platforms increasingly prioritise private messaging, this scheduling option brings Instagram in line with tools typically seen on business messaging platforms.

This feature is expected to benefit both personal users and businesses, allowing them to better plan reminders, announcements, or time-sensitive messages for friends, colleagues, or audiences.