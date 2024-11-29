Kolkata Metro's ‘Anti-Suicide’ Campaign to Spread Awareness Among Commuters

Kolkata: Metro Railway on Friday launched an "anti-suicide" campaign on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor to spread awareness among the daily commuters about not taking the extreme step on its premises.

Several suicide bids on the tracks of the "Blue Line" (Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor) in the past prompted the Metro authorities to come up with the drive.

Colourful banners were put up on the trackside walls of two stations in the corridor as part of the campaign.

The banners are strategically placed in such a way that people can easily see those from the platforms, a Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said.

He said different messages displayed on the banners can act as a last-minute deterrent before committing suicide by jumping on the tracks in front of a running train.

Messages like ‘Think Twice Before You End All’ and ‘You Have Your Family Members Waiting At Home, Think About Them’ are already on display at two stations- Girish Park and Kalighat.

Similar banners will be put up at other stations soon.

The spokesperson, however, said Metro did not have any official data about the number of such suicide bids.