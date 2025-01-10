Search icon
Published 20:18 IST, January 10th 2025

Metro Services on Esplanade-Howrah Maidan to Remain Suspended on These Dates

Metro railway services on the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line 2 will remain suspended due to the interlocking test on stretch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Metro (Representative) | Image: PTI

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro railway services on the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line 2 will remain suspended on January 12 and 19 due to the interlocking test for the communication-based train control (CBTC), an official statement said.

The interlocking test is essential for starting the service in the entire 16.6 km corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

A Metro Railway official said services in the entire 16.6 km East-West Corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V is likely to start in a few months.

"This exhaustive interlocking test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the entire stretch from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V," the Metro Railway statement said.

At present Metro services in the Green Line run from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 20:18 IST, January 10th 2025

