  • Good news! Kolkata Zoo Visitors Can Now Watch Birds From Inside Glass Tunnel

Published 00:02 IST, November 26th 2024

Good news! Kolkata Zoo Visitors Can Now Watch Birds From Inside Glass Tunnel

The species included Brahmins Duck, Bar-headed goose, knob-billed duck, peacock, golden pheasant, red jungle fowl, parakeets, doves and barbets.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Zoo | Image: X

Kolkata: In a move to enable visitors to watch birds flying in the Alipore Zoological Garden here, the authorities on Monday inaugurated a glass-walled walkway in the aviary section.

Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, inaugurated the new section in which birds of 14 species were also released.

The species included Brahmins Duck, Bar-headed goose, knob-billed duck, peacock, golden pheasant, red jungle fowl, parakeets, doves and barbets, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta told reporters.

In a special winter attraction, visitors will be allowed to move inside the enclosure through the walkway from now on.

Hansda also inaugurated an onspot online ticket booking facility through the zoo website.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 00:02 IST, November 26th 2024

