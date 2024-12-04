LIVE | Kerala Lottery (04.12.24): 04/12/2024 Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result-1st Prize Ticket No. JC 3255

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR 100 Winners Numbers | Image: Republic

Kerala State Lottery Results - The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 04, 2024 featuring the Pooja Bumper BR 100 draw. The first prize is a whopping 12 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates Check the complete winners list now!