  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (04.12.24): 04/12/2024 Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result-1st Prize Ticket No. JC 3255
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:03 IST, December 4th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (04.12.24): 04/12/2024 Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result-1st Prize Ticket No. JC 3255

The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 04, 2024 featuring the Pooja Bumper BR 100 draw. The first prize is a whopping 12 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR 100 Winners Numbers | Image: Republic

Kerala State Lottery Results - The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 04, 2024 featuring the Pooja Bumper BR 100 draw. The first prize is a whopping 12 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 12 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 1 Crore - 2nd Prize Winner
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 50 Lakh - 3nd Prize Winner :

Live Blog

Check the complete winners list now!

16:02 IST, December 4th 2024

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 12 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 12 Crore - 1st Prize Winner: 

15:54 IST, December 4th 2024

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 1 Crore - 2nd Prize Winner

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 1 Crore - 2nd Prize Winner : 

15:54 IST, December 4th 2024

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 50 Lakh - 3nd Prize Winner :

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 50 Lakh - 3nd Prize Winner : 

15:55 IST, December 4th 2024

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Consolation Prize - :

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Consolation Prize - :

16:00 IST, December 4th 2024

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Complete Winners List Here :

Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Complete Winners List Here : 

1st Prize Rs.12,00,00,000/- [Rs.12 Crores]
JC 325526 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN
Agency No.: Q 2664

2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [Rs.1 Crore]
JA 378749
JB 939547
JC 616613
JD 211004
JE 584418

3rd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakh]
JA 865014
JB 219120
JC 453056
JD 495570
JE 200323
JA 312149
JB 387139
JC 668645
JD 312202
JE 128265

4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]
JA 327015
JB 682624
JC 328971
JD 137506
JE 927317

5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/- [2 Lakh]

JA 759527

JB 911608
JC 821081
JD 878866
JE 156782

6th Prize Rs.5,000/-
0048  0759  0871  1073  1235  1391  2384  3174  3435  3453  3491  3609  3846  6379  6413  6419  6440  6550  7064  7521  7600  7776  8930  8940

7th Prize Rs.2,000/-
0014  0058  0069  0309  0684  0694  0900  0917  1060  1065  1102  1181  1241  1254  1259  1414  1500  1567  1574  1600  1762  1931  2008  2158  2203  2216  2268  2436  2494  2528  2578  2700  2711  2867  2899  3000  3025  3052  3142  3211  3228  3232  3349  3378  3476  3525  3592  3643  3708  3730  3782  3918  3931  4040  4080  4219  4266  4359  4467  4475  4533  4562  4588  5214  5281  5384  5592  5677  5682  5861  6012  6014  6032  6045  6077  6093  6213  6406  6407  6474  6576  6622  6626  6680  6747  6765  6845  6884  6921  6939  6947  6976  7020  7179  7222  7232  7317  7365  7388  7401  7420  7528  7733  7739  7817  7848  7905  7931  8087  8147  8204  8288  8376  8446  8502  8527  8555  8584  8651  8672  8701  8813  8827  8867  8992  9071  9077  9109  9199  9298  9306  9336  9445  9454  9460  9499  9537  9543  9581  9680  9747  9792  9838  9994

8th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0101  0162  0347  0358  0384  0445  0547  0581  0614  0621  0644  0679  0689  0788  0837  0839  0848  0919  0920  0944  0974  1045  1116  1143  1158  1193  1211  1232  1240  1266  1343  1357  1404  1439  1480  1626  1645  1708  1750  1809  1860  1904  2019  2020  2052  2060  2090  2140  2151  2189  2262  2288  2389  2466  2510  2512  2539  2597  2694  2827  2882  2898  2932  2937  2955  3029  3047  3166  3213  3286  3312  3327  3402  3403  3404  3410  3419  3518  3543  3547  3632  3644  3705  3723  3767  3775  3788  3881  3926  3973  3991  3997  4015  4019  4021  4061  4093  4132  4151  4166  4196  4226  4383  4398  4410  4426  4443  4549  4561  4569  4623  4626  4639  4652  4716  4748  4778  4820  4846  4950  4963  4974  5038  5040  5059  5070  5109  5154  5156  5158  5175  5206  5318  5361  5370  5399  5466  5495  5500  5527  5546  5560  5563  5565  5578  5634  5664  5690  5717  5718  5824  5835  5867  5891  5904  5970  5998  6017  6019  6039  6047  6050  6140  6169  6258  6296  6303  6317  6345  6462  6490  6502  6533  6537  6599  6634  6711  6716  6768  6799  6874  6881  6905  6937  6946  6999  7019  7076  7077  7106  7155  7169  7220  7248  7282  7311  7313  7328  7341  7424  7438  7486  7636  7643  7701  7706  7787  7814  7823  7824  7847  7876  7880  7941  7966  7971  8010  8020  8034  8109  8164  8189  8190  8195  8202  8233  8245  8366  8396  8398  8400  8401  8402  8466  8516  8580  8627  8679  8716  8785  8790  8811  8949  8952  8974  9140  9176  9214  9237  9270  9334  9347  9367  9426  9432  9476  9494  9622  9664  9694  9703  9712  9746  9794  9853  9897  9920  9922  9939  9941

9th Prize Rs.500/-
1150  7440  6577  9100  2011  1221  9403  5582  9122  0421  0678  2600  3813  9453  3230  7053  2874  8211  3953  8411  0137  7729  1646  5074  9304  7379  6435  6026  3842  3170  8478  5398  7919  8713  3839  9811  7243  7719  4130  2978  4653  0378  1169  5084  1911  2044  9149  3019  1390  9083  6989  8505  3359  0440  4092  0919  1009  7595  7154  1627  0550  1396  5764  3736  6964  5221  3599  5795  9471  3989  3027  9430  4179  1821  0695  0982  0867  6417  3361  4417  0471  8971  8152  4297  8313  7863  5132  7318  9654  3296  5663  8730  3134  1905  7089  0125  0392  6176  5832  7804  6100  2564  6922  6107  3224  1697  7840  8583  3529  6188  1509  0340  0571  9815  6411  2172  3937  3866  6524  1517  3065  9840  8083  6480  1877  3414  9305  2698  4551  4665  0216  6055  9056  2549  9463  4965  5102  2205  7292  7631  2740  8649  4090  9586  6139  2486  6191  9795  9317  7679  5543  2699  5589  0935  1219  7737  7479  1783  4966  7630  2227  6869  7284  1428  4062  9741  7825  6688  3652  8021  0097  9389  7811  3218  8861  9078  4051  3646  8650  5843  2401  0857  0517  9914  3554  7218  6325  6166  1518  9235  1663  9848  5382  6436  7100  5056  4487  5072  6988  2246  9542  9061  6388  0359  4165  4122  1816  6152  8474  8619  0985  5801  4772  9640  4058  5687  3178  0124  8101  7620  6732  4118  5314  7463  1983  3902  2954  3591  7219  7492  8081  5625  0154  1870  4022  6612  2687  6556  6789  0713  6638  4440  4259  3392  5169  6238  0401  7375  8810  6237  5698  7850  1534  2420  3049  6549  5556  3705  9159  3593

 

Updated 16:03 IST, December 4th 2024

