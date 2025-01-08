Published 13:56 IST, January 8th 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery (08.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-124 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 08, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-124 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates
13:54 IST, January 8th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner
13:54 IST, January 8th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner :
13:54 IST, January 8th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result 3rd Prize Winners:
13:53 IST, January 8th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
13:52 IST, January 8th 2025
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 08-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-124 Lottery
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: P K MOHANAN
Agency No.: E 11795
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 105427
FO 105427
FP 105427
FR 105427
FS 105427
FT 105427
FU 105427
FV 105427
FW 105427
FY 105427
FZ 105427
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
FIFTY FIFTY FF-124 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 13:56 IST, January 8th 2025