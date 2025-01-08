Search icon
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery (08.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-124 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
Published 13:56 IST, January 8th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (08.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-124 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 08, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-124 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-124

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

13:54 IST, January 8th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner

13:54 IST, January 8th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner :

13:54 IST, January 8th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result 3rd Prize Winners:  

13:53 IST, January 8th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:

13:52 IST, January 8th 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 08-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-124 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name:  P K MOHANAN
Agency No.: E 11795

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 105427
FO 105427
FP 105427
FR 105427
FS 105427
FT 105427
FU 105427
FV 105427
FW 105427
FY 105427
FZ 105427
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

FIFTY FIFTY FF-124 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 13:56 IST, January 8th 2025

