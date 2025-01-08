LIVE | Kerala Lottery (08.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-124 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-124 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K

Agency No.: T 3830

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: P K MOHANAN

Agency No.: E 11795

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 105427

FO 105427

FP 105427

FR 105427

FS 105427

FT 105427

FU 105427

FV 105427

FW 105427

FY 105427

FZ 105427



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-124: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

FIFTY FIFTY FF-124 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)