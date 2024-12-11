Search icon
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery (11.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-120 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FP 701324
Published 14:15 IST, December 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 11, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-120 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-120 | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

15:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-120 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: FP 701324 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: ANUDEEP A
Agency No.: R 7740

15:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-120 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: FX 507740 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: THOMAS P P
Agency No.: E 7804

15:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-120 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0390  0452  0729  1062  1624  2388  3093  3391  3599  3786  4017  5673  6624  6705  7978  8065  8156  8899  9033  9311  9352  9445  9614

15:36 IST, December 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FN 701324
FO 701324
FR 701324
FS 701324
FT 701324
FU 701324
FV 701324
FW 701324
FX 701324
FY 701324
FZ 701324

15:46 IST, December 11th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 11-12-2024 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-120 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number :  FP 701324 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: ANUDEEP A
Agency No.: R 7740

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number : FX 507740 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: THOMAS P P
Agency No.: E 7804

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 701324
FO 701324
FR 701324
FS 701324
FT 701324
FU 701324
FV 701324
FW 701324
FX 701324
FY 701324
FZ 701324

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0390  0452  0729  1062  1624  2388  3093  3391  3599  3786  4017  5673  6624  6705  7978  8065  8156  8899  9033  9311  9352  9445  9614

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0025  0192  3970  6295  6440  6526  6633  7043  8269  8376  8520  9539

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0172  0375  0487  0512  0659  0955  1754  2470  2566  3514  3699  4499  4695  4993  5077  6026  6368  6397  6686  7176  7700  7724  8838  9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0061  0214  0366  0460  0733  0776  0799  0903  1179  1200  1724  1745  1893  2042  2072  2174  2211  2291  2359  2385  2389  2493  2677  2771  2846  2871  2879  2928  2975  3341  3354  3565  3728  3829  3932  3985  4226  4323  4346  4393  4414  4425  4489  4501  4668  4693  4736  4968  5009  5037  5042  5099  5148  5227  5315  5404  5462  5636  5749  5800  5869  5871  6027  6158  6166  6343  6446  6471  6516  6568  6673  6717  6796  6984  7059  7089  7116  7505  7881  7924  8031  8067  8535  8553  8762  8870  8930  9097  9157  9197  9309  9361  9560  9591  9895  9987

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6474  2290  8409  0845  2462  9676  2849  3278  8078  9546  8273  0071  8060  7513  3003  8120  3024  2316  7540  9572  6303  0568  4846  5947  1458  9656  5658  7672  9820  0911  5516  6706  5010  8834  8591  9843  8125  9567  6877  3987  9775  0193  4873  0188  0324  9106  1824  5992  2175  6921  2539  7995  0364

FIFTY FIFTY FF-120 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:46 IST, December 11th 2024

