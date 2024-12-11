LIVE | Kerala Lottery (11.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-120 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FP 701324

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-120 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number : FP 701324 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: ANUDEEP A

Agency No.: R 7740

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number : FX 507740 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: THOMAS P P

Agency No.: E 7804

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 701324

FO 701324

FR 701324

FS 701324

FT 701324

FU 701324

FV 701324

FW 701324

FX 701324

FY 701324

FZ 701324

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-120: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0390 0452 0729 1062 1624 2388 3093 3391 3599 3786 4017 5673 6624 6705 7978 8065 8156 8899 9033 9311 9352 9445 9614

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0025 0192 3970 6295 6440 6526 6633 7043 8269 8376 8520 9539

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0172 0375 0487 0512 0659 0955 1754 2470 2566 3514 3699 4499 4695 4993 5077 6026 6368 6397 6686 7176 7700 7724 8838 9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0061 0214 0366 0460 0733 0776 0799 0903 1179 1200 1724 1745 1893 2042 2072 2174 2211 2291 2359 2385 2389 2493 2677 2771 2846 2871 2879 2928 2975 3341 3354 3565 3728 3829 3932 3985 4226 4323 4346 4393 4414 4425 4489 4501 4668 4693 4736 4968 5009 5037 5042 5099 5148 5227 5315 5404 5462 5636 5749 5800 5869 5871 6027 6158 6166 6343 6446 6471 6516 6568 6673 6717 6796 6984 7059 7089 7116 7505 7881 7924 8031 8067 8535 8553 8762 8870 8930 9097 9157 9197 9309 9361 9560 9591 9895 9987

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6474 2290 8409 0845 2462 9676 2849 3278 8078 9546 8273 0071 8060 7513 3003 8120 3024 2316 7540 9572 6303 0568 4846 5947 1458 9656 5658 7672 9820 0911 5516 6706 5010 8834 8591 9843 8125 9567 6877 3987 9775 0193 4873 0188 0324 9106 1824 5992 2175 6921 2539 7995 0364

FIFTY FIFTY FF-120 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)