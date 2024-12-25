LIVE | Kerala Lottery (25.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-122 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FX 105427

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-122 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K

Agency No.: T 3830

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: P K MOHANAN

Agency No.: E 11795

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 105427

FO 105427

FP 105427

FR 105427

FS 105427

FT 105427

FU 105427

FV 105427

FW 105427

FY 105427

FZ 105427



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0336 0339 1154 1415 1755 1917 2361 3412 3716 4030 4306 4877 5079 5408 5842 6816 6916 7303 7689 8251 8981 9280 9533

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0484 0608 2779 4426 4496 4614 6059 7755 7818 8307 8625 9587

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0083 0262 0888 1389 2177 3144 3470 3819 4177 4727 4909 4925 5140 5402 6218 6358 6661 7943 8016 8074 8973 9090 9167 9342

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0150 0357 0476 0864 0887 0894 0936 1033 1054 1073 1152 1259 1284 1318 1399 1412 1515 1617 1976 1987 2032 2105 2323 2442 2532 2542 2660 2709 2775 2777 2898 2971 2988 3154 3211 3308 3321 3353 3557 3639 3704 3737 3793 4073 4199 4271 4311 4553 4689 4891 5070 5305 5627 5787 5910 6155 6382 6503 6574 6667 6814 6932 6940 7045 7122 7251 7470 7506 7581 7600 7610 7676 7840 7942 8144 8342 8369 8514 8533 8567 8569 8707 8884 8986 8993 9018 9019 9307 9531 9598 9639 9650 9743 9756 9770 9967

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0121 0191 0328 0332 0358 0385 0464 0679 0684 0709 0934 0946 0954 1004 1249 1370 1416 1428 1435 1447 1623 1807 1922 2005 2059 2084 2204 2231 2313 2469 2648 2804 3071 3221 3246 3266 3307 3553 3596 3608 3733 3808 3858 3920 3945 3990 4006 4008 4063 4079 4104 4148 4348 4409 4563 4571 4659 4665 4713 4862 4867 5034 5056 5236 5334 5380 5441 5531 5590 5629 5658 5705 5725 5777 5953 6026 6064 6104 6457 6550 6557 6648 6763 6797 6801 6864 6884 6913 6973 7001 7029 7090 7119 7404 7422 7476 7492 7603 7714 7775 7801 8063 8066 8150 8180 8456 8493 8761 8796 8806 8889 8926 8946 9092 9129 9158 9163 9418 9519 9537 9552 9622 9730 9886 9899 9906

FIFTY FIFTY FF-122 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

