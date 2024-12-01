Search icon
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-679 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AD 506035
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:39 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-679 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AD 506035

Kerala Lottery Results Today 01.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Akshaya AK-679 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

Live Blog

16:37 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AD 506035 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PRIYA M
Agency No.: P 6350

16:32 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AL 263557 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAFEEQ O K
Agency No.: E 6659

16:32 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 679 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: AA 506035
AB 506035
AC 506035
AE 506035
AF 506035
AG 506035
AH 506035
AJ 506035
AK 506035
AL 506035
AM 506035

16:35 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 679 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679  Lottery

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 929448
2) AB 403501
3) AC 347057
4) AD 730487
5) AE 163554
6) AF 269244
7) AG 755854
8) AH 204511
9) AJ 790075
10) AK 223753
11) AL 637546
12) AM 303056

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0390  1301  1618  2563  2757  4102  4259  4847  5895  6282  6362  6879  7841  7892  9025  9416  9547  9763

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0275  1737  3007  3502  5631  6966  7490
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0870  2529  2570  2778  2820  3028  3289  3663  4110  4661  5146  5290  6103  6431  6464  6566  6853  6859  7249  7375  7772  8331  8737  8918  9703  9795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0014  0159  0198  0262  0345  0633  0661  1069  1375  1480  1628  1791  1797  1803  1804  1830  1974  2441  2647  2762  2875  3297  3303  3498  3566  3920  3935  4032  4088  4096  4443  4532  4596  4757  4842  4910  4947  5059  5292  5394  5409  5456  5617  5658  5692  5776  6184  6207  6371  6373  6570  6635  6833  7099  7429  7504  7581  7695  7779  7798  7869  8452  8532  8669  8724  8952  9095  9310  9452  9542  9688  9838

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0083  0127  0224  0361  0476  0545  0593  0598  1040  1158  1198  1255  1340  1365  1492  1548  1612  1666  1728  1780  1879  1940  1963  2130  2226  2333  2402  2453  2554  2711  2776  2781  2793  2863  2895  2896  2943  2973  3053  3165  3195  3199  3211  3427  3697  3770  3804  3970  4041  4186  4248  4249  4342  4495  4658  4814  4876  4982  5098  5330  5345  5650  5785  5829  5871  5926  5930  6011  6038  6208  6213  6234  6286  6345  6378  6493  6513  6591  6599  6604  6629  6654  6751  6815  6936  7076  7173  7198  7267  7521  7680  7705  7716  7891  7898  7906  8014  8029  8080  8177  8403  8437  8445  8451  8574  8633  8691  8744  8759  8770  9001  9031  9129  9332  9336  9346  9405  9412  9490  9564  9657  9691  9804

AKSHAYA AK-679: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

16:27 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully. 

16:27 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today

AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.   

16:27 IST, December 1st 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -678 Prize Details

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

 

Updated 16:39 IST, December 1st 2024

