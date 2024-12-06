LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-409 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NX 710229

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 710229 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH

Agency No.: D 3267



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 334914 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K

Agency No.: D 6978



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 686644

2) NO 605367

3) NP 942277

4) NR 875511

5) NS 845974

6) NT 339024

7) NU 328169

8) NV 327665

9) NW 969198

10) NX 691425

11) NY 730720

12) NZ 120175

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 710229

NO 710229

NP 710229

NR 710229

NS 710229

NT 710229

NU 710229

NV 710229

NW 710229

NY 710229

NZ 710229



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0013 0570 3098 3330 3493 3909 4093 4918 5641 6003 6408 7262 7363 7674 8210 8222 8564 9651

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0057 0388 0564 0759 1180 1301 1417 1767 1946 2085 2371 2964 3746 4197 4278 4660 4676 5081 5448 5634 5652 5684 5909 6000 6091 7564 7685 7934 8233 8289 8383 8550 9095 9138 9765 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0057 0388 0564 0759 1180 1301 1417 1767 1946 2085 2371 2964 3746 4197 4278 4660 4676 5081 5448 5634 5652 5684 5909 6000 6091 7564 7685 7934 8233 8289 8383 8550 9095 9138 9765 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0018 0113 0139 0150 0167 0452 0461 0468 0471 0498 0553 0554 0776 1010 1011 1029 1071 1188 1296 1352 1357 1585 1619 1624 1668 1742 1749 1806 1849 1950 2243 2267 2281 2524 2578 2656 2775 2868 2969 3045 3091 3120 3194 3195 3293 3364 3462 3619 3674 3859 3945 3964 3971 3973 3983 4065 4263 4308 4309 4325 4601 4804 5012 5089 5115 5131 5202 5276 5286 5401 5468 5502 5534 5730 5856 6069 6151 6306 6361 6447 6607 6627 6667 6704 6853 6884 6897 6994 7389 7438 7490 7567 7715 7828 7839 7861 7928 8093 8159 8168 8185 8204 8225 8260 8492 8501 8597 8635 8673 8925 9006 9064 9160 9209 9224 9264 9315 9381 9412 9437 9569 9802

NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)