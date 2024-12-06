Published 14:24 IST, December 6th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-409 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NX 710229
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-409. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 6th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-409. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 6th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, watch kerala lottery result today only on republicworld.com.
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-409. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 6th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, watch kerala lottery result today only on republicworld.com.
15:41 IST, December 6th 2024
16:03 IST, December 6th 2024
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-409 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 710229 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 334914 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K
Agency No.: D 6978
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 686644
2) NO 605367
3) NP 942277
4) NR 875511
5) NS 845974
6) NT 339024
7) NU 328169
8) NV 327665
9) NW 969198
10) NX 691425
11) NY 730720
12) NZ 120175
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 710229
NO 710229
NP 710229
NR 710229
NS 710229
NT 710229
NU 710229
NV 710229
NW 710229
NY 710229
NZ 710229
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0013 0570 3098 3330 3493 3909 4093 4918 5641 6003 6408 7262 7363 7674 8210 8222 8564 9651
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0057 0388 0564 0759 1180 1301 1417 1767 1946 2085 2371 2964 3746 4197 4278 4660 4676 5081 5448 5634 5652 5684 5909 6000 6091 7564 7685 7934 8233 8289 8383 8550 9095 9138 9765 9914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0057 0388 0564 0759 1180 1301 1417 1767 1946 2085 2371 2964 3746 4197 4278 4660 4676 5081 5448 5634 5652 5684 5909 6000 6091 7564 7685 7934 8233 8289 8383 8550 9095 9138 9765 9914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0018 0113 0139 0150 0167 0452 0461 0468 0471 0498 0553 0554 0776 1010 1011 1029 1071 1188 1296 1352 1357 1585 1619 1624 1668 1742 1749 1806 1849 1950 2243 2267 2281 2524 2578 2656 2775 2868 2969 3045 3091 3120 3194 3195 3293 3364 3462 3619 3674 3859 3945 3964 3971 3973 3983 4065 4263 4308 4309 4325 4601 4804 5012 5089 5115 5131 5202 5276 5286 5401 5468 5502 5534 5730 5856 6069 6151 6306 6361 6447 6607 6627 6667 6704 6853 6884 6897 6994 7389 7438 7490 7567 7715 7828 7839 7861 7928 8093 8159 8168 8185 8204 8225 8260 8492 8501 8597 8635 8673 8925 9006 9064 9160 9209 9224 9264 9315 9381 9412 9437 9569 9802
NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 16:04 IST, December 6th 2024