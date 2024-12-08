Published 16:20 IST, December 8th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-680 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 966347
Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners of Kerala Lottery Results Today.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners of Kerala Lottery Results Today.
16:19 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AU 966347 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: JOSEPH P A
Agency No.: E 6948
16:16 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AW 689346 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K
Agency No.: R 7736
16:17 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 680 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: AN 966347
AO 966347
AP 966347
AR 966347
AS 966347
AT 966347
AV 966347
AW 966347
AX 966347
AY 966347
AZ 966347
16:18 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 680 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AU 966347 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: JOSEPH P A
Agency No.: E 6948
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 689346 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K
Agency No.: R 7736
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 677163
2) AO 880545
3) AP 878263
4) AR 680564
5) AS 946474
6) AT 801640
7) AU 742427
8) AV 806410
9) AW 961580
10) AX 685184
11) AY 851567
12) AZ 420906
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 966347
AO 966347
AP 966347
AR 966347
AS 966347
AT 966347
AV 966347
AW 966347
AX 966347
AY 966347
AZ 966347
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0228 1607 2998 3435 4435 4577 5069 5601 5678 5906 6084 6326 7517 8198 8321 8439 9031 9732
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0662 0888 1807 4535 4649 6828 9137
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0067 0070 0770 0787 1079 1370 1538 2026 2424 2905 3091 4099 4114 4134 4299 4832 5298 5722 6188 6561 7305 8071 8388 8399 9084 9958
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0058 0098 0659 0696 0799 0898 1163 1337 1354 1414 1693 1846 1989 2125 2158 2330 2396 2705 2830 2926 2960 3018 3155 3266 3328 3372 3451 3637 3688 3969 4249 4540 4549 4561 4565 4626 4685 4786 4949 5301 5381 5508 5535 5612 5643 5673 5775 6052 6060 6064 6469 6593 6692 6708 6860 6920 6962 7072 7406 7631 7812 8097 8215 8275 8704 8837 8907 9234 9430 9446 9724 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0038 0072 0099 0237 0325 0338 0446 0703 0772 0816 0828 0859 0910 1004 1031 1034 1085 1118 1237 1494 1584 1937 2022 2088 2236 2280 2308 2331 2346 2473 2640 2687 2729 2761 2822 2992 3284 3354 3470 3478 3565 3621 3776 3787 3829 4040 4064 4149 4333 4525 4680 4708 4897 4944 5019 5111 5129 5138 5176 5293 5328 5391 5408 5493 5653 5768 5945 5949 6019 6040 6168 6181 6245 6360 6435 6740 6852 6991 7005 7044 7071 7097 7114 7243 7525 7565 7571 7582 7803 7817 7824 7842 7846 7873 7901 7918 8222 8244 8348 8382 8410 8460 8735 8742 8753 8780 8790 8817 8831 8899 8942 8970 8971 9006 9035 9172 9239 9381 9440 9600 9630 9635
AKSHAYA AK-680: Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
16:11 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
16:12 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today
AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
16:13 IST, December 8th 2024
Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -680 Prize Details
There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
Updated 16:20 IST, December 8th 2024