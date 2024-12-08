LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-680 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 966347

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AU 966347 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOSEPH P A

Agency No.: E 6948

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 689346 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P K

Agency No.: R 7736



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 677163

2) AO 880545

3) AP 878263

4) AR 680564

5) AS 946474

6) AT 801640

7) AU 742427

8) AV 806410

9) AW 961580

10) AX 685184

11) AY 851567

12) AZ 420906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 966347

AO 966347

AP 966347

AR 966347

AS 966347

AT 966347

AV 966347

AW 966347

AX 966347

AY 966347

AZ 966347



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0228 1607 2998 3435 4435 4577 5069 5601 5678 5906 6084 6326 7517 8198 8321 8439 9031 9732



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0662 0888 1807 4535 4649 6828 9137



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0067 0070 0770 0787 1079 1370 1538 2026 2424 2905 3091 4099 4114 4134 4299 4832 5298 5722 6188 6561 7305 8071 8388 8399 9084 9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0058 0098 0659 0696 0799 0898 1163 1337 1354 1414 1693 1846 1989 2125 2158 2330 2396 2705 2830 2926 2960 3018 3155 3266 3328 3372 3451 3637 3688 3969 4249 4540 4549 4561 4565 4626 4685 4786 4949 5301 5381 5508 5535 5612 5643 5673 5775 6052 6060 6064 6469 6593 6692 6708 6860 6920 6962 7072 7406 7631 7812 8097 8215 8275 8704 8837 8907 9234 9430 9446 9724 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007 0038 0072 0099 0237 0325 0338 0446 0703 0772 0816 0828 0859 0910 1004 1031 1034 1085 1118 1237 1494 1584 1937 2022 2088 2236 2280 2308 2331 2346 2473 2640 2687 2729 2761 2822 2992 3284 3354 3470 3478 3565 3621 3776 3787 3829 4040 4064 4149 4333 4525 4680 4708 4897 4944 5019 5111 5129 5138 5176 5293 5328 5391 5408 5493 5653 5768 5945 5949 6019 6040 6168 6181 6245 6360 6435 6740 6852 6991 7005 7044 7071 7097 7114 7243 7525 7565 7571 7582 7803 7817 7824 7842 7846 7873 7901 7918 8222 8244 8348 8382 8410 8460 8735 8742 8753 8780 8790 8817 8831 8899 8942 8970 8971 9006 9035 9172 9239 9381 9440 9600 9630 9635

AKSHAYA AK-680: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)