  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-680 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 966347
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:20 IST, December 8th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-680 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 966347

Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Akshaya AK-630 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners of Kerala Lottery Results Today.

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today 08.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners of Kerala Lottery Results Today.

16:19 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AU 966347 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: JOSEPH P A
Agency No.: E 6948

16:16 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 680 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AW 689346 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P  K
Agency No.: R 7736

16:17 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 680 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: AN 966347
AO 966347
AP 966347
AR 966347
AS 966347
AT 966347
AV 966347
AW 966347
AX 966347
AY 966347
AZ 966347

16:18 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 680 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-680 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AU 966347 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: JOSEPH P A
Agency No.: E 6948

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 689346 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN P  K
Agency No.: R 7736
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 677163
2) AO 880545
3) AP 878263
4) AR 680564
5) AS 946474
6) AT 801640
7) AU 742427
8) AV 806410
9) AW 961580
10) AX 685184
11) AY 851567
12) AZ 420906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 966347
AO 966347
AP 966347
AR 966347
AS 966347
AT 966347
AV 966347
AW 966347
AX 966347
AY 966347
AZ 966347
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0228  1607  2998  3435  4435  4577  5069  5601  5678  5906  6084  6326  7517  8198  8321  8439  9031  9732
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0662  0888  1807  4535  4649  6828  9137
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0067  0070  0770  0787  1079  1370  1538  2026  2424  2905  3091  4099  4114  4134  4299  4832  5298  5722  6188  6561  7305  8071  8388  8399  9084  9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0058  0098  0659  0696  0799  0898  1163  1337  1354  1414  1693  1846  1989  2125  2158  2330  2396  2705  2830  2926  2960  3018  3155  3266  3328  3372  3451  3637  3688  3969  4249  4540  4549  4561  4565  4626  4685  4786  4949  5301  5381  5508  5535  5612  5643  5673  5775  6052  6060  6064  6469  6593  6692  6708  6860  6920  6962  7072  7406  7631  7812  8097  8215  8275  8704  8837  8907  9234  9430  9446  9724  9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0007  0038  0072  0099  0237  0325  0338  0446  0703  0772  0816  0828  0859  0910  1004  1031  1034  1085  1118  1237  1494  1584  1937  2022  2088  2236  2280  2308  2331  2346  2473  2640  2687  2729  2761  2822  2992  3284  3354  3470  3478  3565  3621  3776  3787  3829  4040  4064  4149  4333  4525  4680  4708  4897  4944  5019  5111  5129  5138  5176  5293  5328  5391  5408  5493  5653  5768  5945  5949  6019  6040  6168  6181  6245  6360  6435  6740  6852  6991  7005  7044  7071  7097  7114  7243  7525  7565  7571  7582  7803  7817  7824  7842  7846  7873  7901  7918  8222  8244  8348  8382  8410  8460  8735  8742  8753  8780  8790  8817  8831  8899  8942  8970  8971  9006  9035  9172  9239  9381  9440  9600  9630  9635

AKSHAYA AK-680: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

16:11 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully. 

16:12 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today

AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.   

16:13 IST, December 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -680 Prize Details

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

 

Updated 16:20 IST, December 8th 2024

