LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.11.2024) KARUNYA KN-549 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PN 18816

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-549 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PN 188169 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P

Agency No.: E 6804



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PT 107611 (PAYYANUR)

Agent Name: REENA MOHAN K

Agency No.: C 5861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 349267 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2) PO 274051 (PUNALUR)

3) PP 236612 (THRISSUR)

4) PR 859747 (CHITTUR)

5) PS 246683 (PALAKKAD)

6) PT 355267 (MALAPPURAM)

7) PU 469828 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

8) PV 605954 (IDUKKI)

9) PW 933132 (KOZHIKKODE)

10) PX 562808 (ERNAKULAM)

11) PY 215072 (ALAPPUZHA)

12) PZ 184234 (KOZHIKKODE)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0344 1577 1623 3551 4226 4350 4376 4471 4766 4931 5238 5474 5497 6551 6727 7758 8035 9624

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0910 0950 1567 1572 1738 2004 2487 2726 3083 3111 3711 3726 3836 3910 4131 4217 4321 5141 5400 6386 6529 6649 6762 6928 7118 7283 7614 7992 8236 8248 8612 8615 9013 9087

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0126 0150 0174 0199 0398 0548 0747 0770 0924 0940 1053 1060 1064 1206 1284 1438 1450 1544 1662 1864 1895 2054 2098 2142 2251 2582 2850 3084 3601 3789 3820 4345 4375 4799 4972 5044 5095 5313 5601 5667 5682 5699 5913 6105 6129 6197 6293 6337 6552 6563 6638 6695 6780 6854 6963 7017 7447 7729 7771 8090 8142 8158 8228 8460 8464 8673 8709 8858 8875 9103 9249 9252 9317 9391 9530 9762 9772 9843 9844 9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0031 0117 0238 0311 0362 0379 0491 0527 0599 0759 0872 0927 1086 1118 1163 1281 1463 1652 1707 1788 1854 1880 1905 1915 1925 2114 2158 2596 2688 2724 2815 2880 2956 3021 3022 3053 3066 3203 3336 3359 3388 3418 3448 3593 3619 3708 3828 3851 3940 4049 4181 4263 4409 4503 4504 4507 4767 4814 4984 5100 5102 5121 5137 5258 5292 5520 5537 5590 5591 5679 5889 5890 5899 5929 5980 6119 6194 6213 6241 6308 6357 6370 6397 6465 6583 6584 6608 6616 6733 7101 7217 7263 7310 7322 7340 7497 7677 7691 7719 7732 8155 8332 8404 8501 8565 8604 8621 8643 8685 8726 8929 8933 8966 8999 9036 9153 9306 9577 9692 9725 9759 9779 9807 9865 9956 9989

Karunya Plus KN-549 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)