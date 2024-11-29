LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NM 346652 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MANOJ T

Agency No.: C 3475

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NC 144685 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RAJENDRAN M R

Agency No.: E 9675

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 104683 (KOTTAYAM)

2) NB 909201 (ATTINGAL)

3) NC 349759 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

4) ND 635914 (CHERTHALA)

5) NE 904037 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

6) NF 409572 (PALAKKAD)

7) NG 249550 (ALAPPUZHA)

8) NH 245281 (KASARAGOD)

9) NJ 662011 (KAYAMKULAM)

10) NK 233517 (KOLLAM)

11) NL 229171 (WAYANADU)

12) NM 178474 (WAYANADU)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 346652

NB 346652

NC 346652

ND 346652

NE 346652

NF 346652

NG 346652

NH 346652

NJ 346652

NK 346652

NL 346652



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019 0082 0328 0602 1529 1935 2044 3571 4255 4443 6460 7059 7544 8304 9156 9197 9459 9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168 0180 0418 0532 1502 2098 2297 3055 3137 3186 3191 3513 4296 4453 4492 4780 4798 4910 5131 5829 5857 5907 5981 6341 6477 6614 7263 8156 8189 8370 8439 8532 8536 8906 9107 9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0240 0247 0316 0426 0463 0533 0658 0710 0934 1172 1393 1470 1540 1558 1614 1629 1657 1678 1693 1718 1778 2178 2774 2837 2955 2972 3044 3068 3078 3088 3305 3739 3963 4236 4301 4318 4338 4656 4659 4801 4828 4838 5172 5366 5475 5564 5752 5864 5876 6208 6273 6291 6537 6590 6699 7022 7341 7551 7552 7751 7810 7851 7981 8066 8142 8144 8258 8267 8403 8785 8877 8885 8938 9223 9413 9419 9615 9769 9805

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0041 0120 0272 0278 0439 0528 0622 0678 0683 0684 1105 1126 1250 1430 1459 1517 1525 1659 1699 1875 1885 2010 2070 2087 2138 2207 2443 2451 2497 2508 2519 2568 2605 2639 2845 2966 3084 3153 3162 3199 3301 3331 3427 3564 3578 3756 3772 3850 3866 3930 3941 4119 4120 4188 4414 4477 4539 4657 4696 4922 5072 5122 5159 5289 5335 5392 5463 5520 5539 5630 6038 6071 6340 6435 6461 6522 6575 6772 6885 6979 6991 7020 7026 7033 7046 7129 7202 7246 7360 7440 7533 7592 7719 7741 7759 7789 7822 7834 7846 8010 8153 8166 8259 8278 8384 8410 8436 8591 8702 8774 8836 8888 8899 8985 9206 9299 9316 9376 9497 9609 9660 9799

NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)