Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:16 IST, November 29th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-408. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 29nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-408. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 29nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, watch kerala lottery result today only on republicworld.com.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-408. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 29nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

  • Listen to this article
17:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NM 346652 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: MANOJ T
Agency No.: C 3475

17:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: NC 144685 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJENDRAN M R
Agency No.: E 9675

16:14 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-408 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NA 104683
2) NB 909201
3) NC 349759
4) ND 635914
5) NE 904037
6) NF 409572
7) NG 249550
8) NH 245281
9) NJ 662011
10) NK 233517
11) NL 229171
12) NM 178474

17:54 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-408 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NA 346652
NB 346652
NC 346652
ND 346652
NE  346652
NF 346652
NG 346652
NH 346652
NJ 346652
NK 346652
NL 346652

17:56 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-408 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NM 346652 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: MANOJ T
Agency No.: C 3475

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NC 144685 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJENDRAN M R
Agency No.: E 9675

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 104683 (KOTTAYAM)
2) NB 909201 (ATTINGAL)
3) NC 349759 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
4) ND 635914 (CHERTHALA)
5) NE 904037 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
6) NF 409572 (PALAKKAD)
7) NG 249550 (ALAPPUZHA)
8) NH 245281 (KASARAGOD)
9) NJ 662011 (KAYAMKULAM)
10) NK 233517 (KOLLAM)
11) NL 229171 (WAYANADU)
12) NM 178474 (WAYANADU)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 346652
NB 346652
NC 346652
ND 346652
NE  346652
NF 346652
NG 346652
NH 346652
NJ 346652
NK 346652
NL 346652
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019  0082  0328  0602  1529  1935  2044  3571  4255  4443  6460  7059  7544  8304  9156  9197  9459  9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168  0180  0418  0532  1502  2098  2297  3055  3137  3186  3191  3513  4296  4453  4492  4780  4798  4910  5131  5829  5857  5907  5981  6341  6477  6614  7263  8156  8189  8370  8439  8532  8536  8906  9107  9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0240  0247  0316  0426  0463  0533  0658  0710  0934  1172  1393  1470  1540  1558  1614  1629  1657  1678  1693  1718  1778  2178  2774  2837  2955  2972  3044  3068  3078  3088  3305  3739  3963  4236  4301  4318  4338  4656  4659  4801  4828  4838  5172  5366  5475  5564  5752  5864  5876  6208  6273  6291  6537  6590  6699  7022  7341  7551  7552  7751  7810  7851  7981  8066  8142  8144  8258  8267  8403  8785  8877  8885  8938  9223  9413  9419  9615  9769  9805

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0041  0120  0272  0278  0439  0528  0622  0678  0683  0684  1105  1126  1250  1430  1459  1517  1525  1659  1699  1875  1885  2010  2070  2087  2138  2207  2443  2451  2497  2508  2519  2568  2605  2639  2845  2966  3084  3153  3162  3199  3301  3331  3427  3564  3578  3756  3772  3850  3866  3930  3941  4119  4120  4188  4414  4477  4539  4657  4696  4922  5072  5122  5159  5289  5335  5392  5463  5520  5539  5630  6038  6071  6340  6435  6461  6522  6575  6772  6885  6979  6991  7020  7026  7033  7046  7129  7202  7246  7360  7440  7533  7592  7719  7741  7759  7789  7822  7834  7846  8010  8153  8166  8259  8278  8384  8410  8436  8591  8702  8774  8836  8888  8899  8985  9206  9299  9316  9376  9497  9609  9660  9799

NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 17:56 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.