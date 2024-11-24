LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-678 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 260287

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AU 260287 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: P F DAVID

Agency No.: P 1856

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AX 933882 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: SIBI MATHEW

Agency No.: Y 2340

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 203066

2) AO 801038

3) AP 322922

4) AR 886234

5) AS 628984

6) AT 769869

7) AU 378075

8) AV 225499

9) AW 717194

10) AX 240015

11) AY 879731

12) AZ 777564

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 260287

AO 260287

AP 260287

AS 260287

AT 260287

AV 260287

AW 260287

AX 260287

AY 260287

AZ 260287



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019 1472 1538 2057 2249 2743 3111 3419 4424 5034 5126 5459 5569 7727 9067 9089 9538 9650

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0196 4910 5237 5391 6836 7965 8299



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 2471 2799 2856 2862 3191 3561 3732 3733 4197 4313 5100 5124 6015 6179 6237 6275 6912 6961 6995 7271 7354 7445 7977 8582 9845 9965

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066 0075 0248 0286 0484 0620 1015 1437 1972 2044 2081 2082 2325 2326 2389 2399 2467 2622 3010 3127 3152 3190 3413 3505 3746 3760 4033 4198 4352 4499 4650 4681 4691 4802 4949 5225 5298 5369 5424 5468 5555 5689 5724 5790 6284 6683 6776 6813 6939 6970 7088 7150 7436 7780 7812 7832 8199 8204 8343 8417 8521 8576 8677 8781 8791 8876 9064 9368 9375 9664 9982 9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076 0082 0232 0242 0263 0423 0514 0580 0752 0805 1081 1094 1170 1222 1370 1463 1474 1542 1546 1597 1686 1779 1914 1939 1957 2215 2228 2321 2331 2554 2637 2681 2693 2808 2869 2959 3001 3011 3053 3122 3158 3160 3169 3175 3507 3595 3860 3944 4063 4067 4140 4175 4185 4310 4353 4400 4437 4606 4782 5004 5023 5135 5511 5550 5556 5598 5652 5654 5731 5782 5864 5976 6007 6041 6092 6119 6334 6500 6802 6818 6827 7000 7074 7105 7144 7316 7649 7652 7707 7721 7823 7888 7957 7979 8084 8197 8215 8313 8327 8363 8414 8548 8550 8625 8679 8685 8697 8746 8862 8878 8991 9131 9139 9175 9255 9319 9326 9653 9790 9836 9899 9961 9967

AKSHAYA AK-678 : Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)