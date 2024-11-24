Search icon
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-678 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 260287
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:36 IST, November 24th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-678 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AU 260287

Kerala Lottery Results Today 24.11.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-678 Result Out | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 678 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

Live Blog

  15:54 IST, November 24th 2024
15:54 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 678 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 678 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AU 260287 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: P F DAVID
Agency No.: P 1856

15:54 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 678 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AX 933882 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: SIBI MATHEW
Agency No.: Y 2340

15:55 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 678 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: AN 260287
AO 260287
AP 260287
AS 260287
AT 260287
AV 260287
AW 260287
AX 260287
AY 260287
AZ 260287

15:56 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 678 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-678  Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AU 260287 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: P F DAVID
Agency No.: P 1856

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AX 933882 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: SIBI MATHEW
Agency No.: Y 2340

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 203066
2) AO 801038
3) AP 322922
4) AR 886234
5) AS 628984
6) AT 769869
7) AU 378075
8) AV 225499
9) AW 717194
10) AX 240015
11) AY 879731
12) AZ 777564

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 260287
AO 260287
AP 260287
AS 260287
AT 260287
AV 260287
AW 260287
AX 260287
AY 260287
AZ 260287
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019  1472  1538  2057  2249  2743  3111  3419  4424  5034  5126  5459  5569  7727  9067  9089  9538  9650

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0196  4910  5237  5391  6836  7965  8299
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 2471  2799  2856  2862  3191  3561  3732  3733  4197  4313  5100  5124  6015  6179  6237  6275  6912  6961  6995  7271  7354  7445  7977  8582  9845  9965

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066  0075  0248  0286  0484  0620  1015  1437  1972  2044  2081  2082  2325  2326  2389  2399  2467  2622  3010  3127  3152  3190  3413  3505  3746  3760  4033  4198  4352  4499  4650  4681  4691  4802  4949  5225  5298  5369  5424  5468  5555  5689  5724  5790  6284  6683  6776  6813  6939  6970  7088  7150  7436  7780  7812  7832  8199  8204  8343  8417  8521  8576  8677  8781  8791  8876  9064  9368  9375  9664  9982  9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076  0082  0232  0242  0263  0423  0514  0580  0752  0805  1081  1094  1170  1222  1370  1463  1474  1542  1546  1597  1686  1779  1914  1939  1957  2215  2228  2321  2331  2554  2637  2681  2693  2808  2869  2959  3001  3011  3053  3122  3158  3160  3169  3175  3507  3595  3860  3944  4063  4067  4140  4175  4185  4310  4353  4400  4437  4606  4782  5004  5023  5135  5511  5550  5556  5598  5652  5654  5731  5782  5864  5976  6007  6041  6092  6119  6334  6500  6802  6818  6827  7000  7074  7105  7144  7316  7649  7652  7707  7721  7823  7888  7957  7979  8084  8197  8215  8313  8327  8363  8414  8548  8550  8625  8679  8685  8697  8746  8862  8878  8991  9131  9139  9175  9255  9319  9326  9653  9790  9836  9899  9961  9967

AKSHAYA AK-678 : Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

13:32 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully. 

13:32 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today

AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.   

13:31 IST, November 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -678 Prize Details

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

 

Updated 15:57 IST, November 24th 2024

