Published 15:06 IST, November 30th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-682 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KC 429654
The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 2, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya: WIN WIN W-798 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number WH 334811.
- Info
- 3 min read
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-682 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-682 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates
- Listen to this article
16:44 IST, November 30th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-682: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KC 429654 (KOZHIKKOODE)
Agent Name: JEEVAN CHAKRAVARTHY
Agency No.: D 5747
16:44 IST, November 30th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Guessing KARUNYA KN-682 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KD 674527 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: JAMEELA
Agency No.: W 2241
16:44 IST, November 30th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
KARUNYA KR-682 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KA 348977 (KOZHIKKODE)
2) KB 923763 (ADIMALY)
3) KC 895041 (MANANTHAVADY)
4) KD 933293 (KAYAMKULAM)
5) KE 259831 (THRISSUR)
6) KF 913957 (PALAKKAD)
7) KG 985616 (KANNUR)
8) KH 915147 (PALAKKAD)
9) KJ 999580 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
10) KK 155010 (IDUKKI)
11) KL 103572 (PUNALUR)
12) KM 303533 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
16:45 IST, November 30th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KARUNYA KR-682 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 429654
KB 429654
KD 429654
KE 429654
KF 429654
KG 429654
KH 429654
KJ 429654
KK 429654
KL 429654
KM 429654
16:49 IST, November 30th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: KC 429654 (KOZHIKKOODE)
Agent Name: JEEVAN CHAKRAVARTHY
Agency No.: D 5747
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KD 674527 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: JAMEELA
Agency No.: W 2241
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KA 348977 (KOZHIKKODE)
2) KB 923763 (ADIMALY)
3) KC 895041 (MANANTHAVADY)
4) KD 933293 (KAYAMKULAM)
5) KE 259831 (THRISSUR)
6) KF 913957 (PALAKKAD)
7) KG 985616 (KANNUR)
8) KH 915147 (PALAKKAD)
9) KJ 999580 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
10) KK 155010 (IDUKKI)
11) KL 103572 (PUNALUR)
12) KM 303533 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0370 0394 1476 1921 3042 3244 3424 4570 5576 6072 6532 7362 7808 8089 8219 8990 9197 9792
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0143 1130 1188 1412 3169 4220 4359 4656 4849 8920
6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 0979 1261 1821 2498 2812 3284 3367 5172 6368 6673 7926 8470 9306 9906
7th Prize Rs.500/- : 0294 0313 0399 0559 0671 0693 0765 1136 1227 1257 1314 1319 1329 1405 1449 1493 1689 1725 1784 1929 2164 2413 2494 2506 2564 2631 3038 3261 3469 3951 4154 4163 4217 4296 4767 4788 4970 4994 5218 5405 5438 5515 5553 5688 5994 6130 6241 6564 6666 6710 6765 7561 7601 7723 7746 7794 7815 7976 8075 8294 8369 8432 8441 8444 8451 8554 8675 8804 8912 9230 9429 9464 9565 9586 9587 9711 9716 9777 9794 9990
8th Prize Rs.100/- : 0017 0116 0267 0443 0564 0572 0905 0909 1080 1096 1127 1157 1306 1325 1455 1519 1620 1654 1766 1785 1869 2000 2019 2027 2042 2106 2150 2200 2230 2244 2257 2261 2433 2663 3144 3230 3279 3324 3347 3906 4068 4129 4135 4319 4537 4722 4763 5008 5046 5092 5110 5176 5230 5267 5373 5485 5575 5614 5645 5695 5703 5888 6047 6050 6136 6165 6246 6254 6269 6478 6480 6567 6596 6630 6669 6746 6751 6760 6783 6946 7068 7072 7102 7137 7166 7172 7225 7272 7302 7321 7488 7515 7560 7586 7608 7645 7695 7713 7730 7866 7986 8060 8144 8260 8374 8413 8453 8460 8680 8836 8888 8956 9018 9133 9239 9240 9401 9436 9604 9650 9663 9701 9814 9913
Updated 16:44 IST, December 2nd 2024