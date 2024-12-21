Search icon
  News /
  Info /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-685 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KV 829857
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:41 IST, December 21st 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-685 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KV 829857

The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 21, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-685 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 21, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 21, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

  • Listen to this article
16:41 IST, December 21st 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-685: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KV 829857 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: A P THOMAS
Agency No.: D 4120

16:42 IST, December 21st 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-685 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KW 948415 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607

16:42 IST, December 21st 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

KARUNYA KR-685 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 945606 (THIRUR)
2) KO 322540 (PUNALUR)
3) KP 593182 (THRISSUR)
4) KR 720541 (KANHANGAD)
5) KS 503309 (ERNAKULAM)
6) KT 275016 (CHITTUR)
7) KU 613871 (WAYANADU)
8) KV 743878 (KAYAMKULAM)
9) KW 879908 (PUNALUR)
10) KX 146265 (KOLLAM)
11) KY 425661 (THRISSUR)
12) KZ 764391 (VADAKARA)

16:42 IST, December 21st 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

KARUNYA KR-685 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 829857
KO 829857
KP 829857
KR 829857
KS 829857
KT 829857
KU 829857
KW 829857
KX 829857
KY 829857
KZ 829857

16:44 IST, December 21st 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: KV 829857 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: A P THOMAS
Agency No.: D 4120 
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KW 948415 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607
 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 945606 (THIRUR)
2) KO 322540 (PUNALUR)
3) KP 593182 (THRISSUR)
4) KR 720541 (KANHANGAD)
5) KS 503309 (ERNAKULAM)
6) KT 275016 (CHITTUR)
7) KU 613871 (WAYANADU)
8) KV 743878 (KAYAMKULAM)
9) KW 879908 (PUNALUR)
10) KX 146265 (KOLLAM)
11) KY 425661 (THRISSUR)
12) KZ 764391 (VADAKARA)

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0992  1885  2404  2999  4205  4287  4292  6016  6441  7535  7691  8372  8533  9022  9024  9114  9142  9219

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0590  1220  1954  2700  3389  4160  5731  6254  7189  7904

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  0288  1542  1757  2021  2566  3078  5287  6259  6308  7372  7896  7949  8033  8076

7th Prize Rs.500/-  0299  0429  0665  0668  0703  0820  0862  0896  0940  0973  1023  1184  1229  1241  1256  1417  1506  1547  1588  1601  1613  1633  1645  1658  1818  2345  2378  2535  2544  2892  2944  3047  3140  3264  3331  3775  3998  4008  4439  4464  4937  5120  5205  5238  5249  5292  5448  5808  5858  5919  5967  6126  6269  6288  6319  6361  6443  6470  6498  6731  7085  7155  7159  7201  7410  7416  7736  7948  8104  8147  8151  8224  8491  8649  8808  9100  9296  9414  9790  9959

8th Prize Rs.100/- 0044  0183  0281  0290  0319  0320  0396  0546  0644  0676  0774  0797  0987  1083  1118  1268  1269  1393  1400  1432  1459  1597  1619  1951  1952  2007  2118  2429  2438  2513  2631  2667  2686  2696  2824  2828  2854  2888  2941  3012  3095  3214  3309  3364  3568  3811  3843  3862  3940  3949  4016  4071  4221  4325  4409  4461  4498  4531  4554  4611  4808  4928  4986  5211  5282  5391  5549  5658  5775  5815  5833  5910  5927  5989  6011  6017  6116  6176  6226  6246  6250  6325  6334  6546  6622  6813  6849  6852  6853  7097  7238  7333  7526  7533  7677  7715  7797  7824  8037  8092  8192  8246  8265  8379  8472  8606  8651  8715  8804  8823  8830  8837  8947  9262  9280  9479  9522  9555  9675  9713  9794  9858  9911  9958

 

Updated 16:44 IST, December 21st 2024

