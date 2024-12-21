Published 11:41 IST, December 21st 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-685 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KV 829857
The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 21, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
16:41 IST, December 21st 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-685: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KV 829857 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: A P THOMAS
Agency No.: D 4120
16:42 IST, December 21st 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-685 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KW 948415 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607
16:42 IST, December 21st 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
KARUNYA KR-685 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 945606 (THIRUR)
2) KO 322540 (PUNALUR)
3) KP 593182 (THRISSUR)
4) KR 720541 (KANHANGAD)
5) KS 503309 (ERNAKULAM)
6) KT 275016 (CHITTUR)
7) KU 613871 (WAYANADU)
8) KV 743878 (KAYAMKULAM)
9) KW 879908 (PUNALUR)
10) KX 146265 (KOLLAM)
11) KY 425661 (THRISSUR)
12) KZ 764391 (VADAKARA)
16:42 IST, December 21st 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KARUNYA KR-685 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 829857
KO 829857
KP 829857
KR 829857
KS 829857
KT 829857
KU 829857
KW 829857
KX 829857
KY 829857
KZ 829857
16:44 IST, December 21st 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-685 Saturday Result: KV 829857 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: A P THOMAS
Agency No.: D 4120
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KW 948415 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 945606 (THIRUR)
2) KO 322540 (PUNALUR)
3) KP 593182 (THRISSUR)
4) KR 720541 (KANHANGAD)
5) KS 503309 (ERNAKULAM)
6) KT 275016 (CHITTUR)
7) KU 613871 (WAYANADU)
8) KV 743878 (KAYAMKULAM)
9) KW 879908 (PUNALUR)
10) KX 146265 (KOLLAM)
11) KY 425661 (THRISSUR)
12) KZ 764391 (VADAKARA)
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0992 1885 2404 2999 4205 4287 4292 6016 6441 7535 7691 8372 8533 9022 9024 9114 9142 9219
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0590 1220 1954 2700 3389 4160 5731 6254 7189 7904
6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 0288 1542 1757 2021 2566 3078 5287 6259 6308 7372 7896 7949 8033 8076
7th Prize Rs.500/- 0299 0429 0665 0668 0703 0820 0862 0896 0940 0973 1023 1184 1229 1241 1256 1417 1506 1547 1588 1601 1613 1633 1645 1658 1818 2345 2378 2535 2544 2892 2944 3047 3140 3264 3331 3775 3998 4008 4439 4464 4937 5120 5205 5238 5249 5292 5448 5808 5858 5919 5967 6126 6269 6288 6319 6361 6443 6470 6498 6731 7085 7155 7159 7201 7410 7416 7736 7948 8104 8147 8151 8224 8491 8649 8808 9100 9296 9414 9790 9959
8th Prize Rs.100/- 0044 0183 0281 0290 0319 0320 0396 0546 0644 0676 0774 0797 0987 1083 1118 1268 1269 1393 1400 1432 1459 1597 1619 1951 1952 2007 2118 2429 2438 2513 2631 2667 2686 2696 2824 2828 2854 2888 2941 3012 3095 3214 3309 3364 3568 3811 3843 3862 3940 3949 4016 4071 4221 4325 4409 4461 4498 4531 4554 4611 4808 4928 4986 5211 5282 5391 5549 5658 5775 5815 5833 5910 5927 5989 6011 6017 6116 6176 6226 6246 6250 6325 6334 6546 6622 6813 6849 6852 6853 7097 7238 7333 7526 7533 7677 7715 7797 7824 8037 8092 8192 8246 8265 8379 8472 8606 8651 8715 8804 8823 8830 8837 8947 9262 9280 9479 9522 9555 9675 9713 9794 9858 9911 9958
Updated 16:44 IST, December 21st 2024