Published 14:11 IST, December 28th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 28, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
- Info
- 1 min read
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
- Listen to this article
14:10 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-686: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:
14:10 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-685 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners:
14:09 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:
14:09 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:
14:08 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]:
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-:
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-:
6th Prize Rs.1,000/-
7th Prize Rs.500/-
8th Prize Rs.100/-
Updated 14:11 IST, December 28th 2024